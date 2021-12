Finding a perfectly ripe cantaloupe while shopping in a store is easier said than done. And chances are, once you bring your melon home, you will place it on your counter to further ripen. But, many of us have made the mistake of letting the fruit sit too long until it is no longer good. According to Real Simple, a whole unripe cantaloupe can sit unrefrigerated for up to two days. That is, if you opt not to place it in a closed paper bag to speed up the process. And, an uncut melon can sit in the fridge for up to five days before it starts to go bad. With that said, the length of its viability depends upon when the fruit was picked and shipped to your store, and at what stage you purchased it.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO