Just as WB Games Montréal is developing a video game for Gotham Knights, the CW is now expanding on its own DC content with a live-action series of the Batman-related heroes. According to new reports, the network is now working on the series that will follow Bruce Wayne’s son following the murder of Batman as he teams up with the children of different villains within Gotham. Though not a spin-off of Batwoman, the project will be helmed by its writers James Stoteraux, Chad Fiveash and Natalie Abrams, and has no connection with the upcoming game either. The synopsis reads:

COMICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO