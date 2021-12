Players in the Valorant community have been very enthusiastic about changing their names. In-game names are a form of identity that all gamers proudly embrace. Sometimes the name we begin playing a game with no longer feels right, we want to change that name to express ourselves. Maybe a person wants to change their name to include characters from different languages to give it some style. Maybe a person wants to change their name for security reasons. Here we will see how to change your name in Valorant.

