7208 Leyte Drive

Nicely tucked in the Townes at Goose Creek Village boasting the best sunset, mountain views inAshburn. Unit's front faces the southerly direction allowing you to keep an eye on the shopping and restaurant activity at Goose Creek Village shops; while the northernly facing balcony provides the opportunity to keep an eye on the Community Center and pool. This upper level, two story townhouse style END UNIT condo is drenched in sunlight, affording plenty of room for living with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2,600 square feet of living space. A tailored brick fa+-ade, 1-car rear loading garage with 2-car driveway, balcony, an open floor plan, hardwood floors, decorative moldings, a gourmet kitchen, upgraded baths, and centrally located are only some of the desired features that make this home exceptional. Neutral paint, brand new carpeting, and freshly cleaned makes it move-in ready. Other fine features include wainscoting adds a refined flair, spacious kitchen with striking granite countertops, an abundance of 42+G- cabinetry, center island with bar seating, and stainless steel appliances including a gas range. Enjoy morning coffee in the breakfast nook or step outside to a charming balcony with bird+GGs eye views. The family room, with its open atmosphere, is perfect for casual entertaining or simple relaxation, while a powder room adds convenience and rounds out the main level. There's a short 5-minute drive to One Loudoun, Silver Line Metro will be within 10-minute drive once opened. Easy commute with all the relaxing amenities of Goose Creek Village; Community pool, walking trails, tot lot/playgrounds and spacious green area for outdoor enjoyment. Commuters will appreciate the easy access to the Dulles Greenway, Ashburn Farm Parkway, Belmont Ridge Road, Routes 7, 15 and 28. There is plenty of diverse shopping, dining, parks, and entertainment choices in every direction!

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO