MLS

7208 Leyte Drive

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 Bed 1 Full Bath Rancher with beautiful hardwood throughout. The home boasts a 1-car detached garage, concrete driveway, and spacious fenced rear yard. Solar Panel lease must be assumed by the buyer. Garage roof replaced in 2020. The home's roof was replaced in 2018. Solar...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

702 Holly Leaf Road

Renovated 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom colonial located in Lakeview of Culpeper, just minutes from shopping and dining. This house features brand new flooring through the entire home. The kitchen has a brand new refrigerator and gas range. The upper floor has a spacious master bedroom with his and her closets. The master bathroom has both a shower and a soaking tub. Washer and dryer conveniently located on the upper level. 3 more bedrooms on the upper floor (or one could be used as an office). Large finished basement with a full bathroom and potential bedroom.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 219 Pinehurst

Fantastic lot located in SHENANDOAH CROSSING! Only 20 minuet commute to Charlottesville and tons of amenities such as club house, pool, play grounds, and much more!. Listing courtesy of Lake Anna Island Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7735 Port Tobacco Road

So many possibilities with this property. The new owner could update the current home, add an addition to the home or take down the current home and build new construction on this desirable lot. The home features two enclosed porches, one at the front and one at the side of the home. It even includes a back porch. There are two outbuildings with electric. The home has a cellar that houses the utilities. The home is being sold AS-IS.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9 Holshire Court

There is never a wrong time to buy the right home. Come see for yourself this beautiful 4 bedroom home with plenty of renovations including being freshly painted, Installed all new kitchen cabinets, Installed quartz countertop, New kitchen sink & faucet, New hardware installed (knobs etc) New Appliances: Stainless steel stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge Installed a backsplash Demoed two non bearing walls off the kitchen to open the space, New vanities installed in all bathrooms along with new mirrors, New bathroom hardware installed in all 3 New sinks & faucets installed & new toilets, All 3 bathrooms remodeled, LVP floors installed in Living Room, Dining room, Kitchen, Foyer & Stairs ),Bathrooms (3) and LL hall, Rec Room, New trim installed around LVP flooring installed Installed an epoxy concrete floor in the garage. Truly a place to call home!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

405 7TH Street

COMPLETELY RENOVATED 1933 FARMHOUSE! This 5 Bedroom 3 1//2 bath home offers 2363 sq. ft. with the most recent trends and colors. On the main level you will find a primary suite with double closets and a full bath. Large living room with grey vinyl plank flooring leading into a large kitchen with island offering granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is a nice sunny room that could be an office or sitting room with doors leading to the back deck. You will also find a half bath and laundry closet on the main level. Head upstairs to find an identical primary suite with double closets and a full bath just above the main level primary suite. Completing the upstairs, there are 2 more generous sized bedrooms, a smaller bedroom that could be a nursery or office and a full bath. All the bedrooms offer carpet while all other areas have the vinyl plank flooring. Tax assessment does not include the recent renovations.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3209 Uniontown Way

Immediate occupancy. This two bedroom, two full bath home awaits that first time buyer or investor. New carpet on first and second levels. Living Room has french slider to deck and steps to fenced rear yard. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances included. Lower level has rec room and additional slider to rear area, and laundry area with washer/dryer and storage area. Bring your paint and make this home yours.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

17526 Victoria Falls Drive

Like a single house, end unit townhouse. This stunning property sits on the builder's premium corner lot of the neighborhood with a view to an open, vibrant common area and backs to a forest for ultimate privacy. Contains 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with an exclusive 3-level extension. New Stove and New Washer and Dryer Recent updates include new carpeting throughout and newly-installed recessed lighting. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a tiled backsplash. House is energized with custom paint throughout. Accompanied by a walk-out basement and a gas fireplace in the rec room. Enjoy a walk-out to a large, multi-purpose patio with custom fencing. location, Location (convenient access to I-95 and Route 1) Come see this beautiful house.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

40975 Yakey Lane

Home to be built, price range including Lot price $850000- $1,000,000.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

230 Robertson Street

Spacious 3 Bed Colonial with lovely front porch in quiet neighborhood. Country kitchen with NEW appliances, Dining room. Living room with fireplace and access to 3 season sunroom w Walk out to deck. Den/Office space. Freshly painted throughout, new flooring and carpet.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

42737 Toulouse Terrace

Nicely tucked in the Townes at Goose Creek Village boasting the best sunset, mountain views inAshburn. Unit's front faces the southerly direction allowing you to keep an eye on the shopping and restaurant activity at Goose Creek Village shops; while the northernly facing balcony provides the opportunity to keep an eye on the Community Center and pool. This upper level, two story townhouse style END UNIT condo is drenched in sunlight, affording plenty of room for living with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2,600 square feet of living space. A tailored brick fa+-ade, 1-car rear loading garage with 2-car driveway, balcony, an open floor plan, hardwood floors, decorative moldings, a gourmet kitchen, upgraded baths, and centrally located are only some of the desired features that make this home exceptional. Neutral paint, brand new carpeting, and freshly cleaned makes it move-in ready. Other fine features include wainscoting adds a refined flair, spacious kitchen with striking granite countertops, an abundance of 42+G- cabinetry, center island with bar seating, and stainless steel appliances including a gas range. Enjoy morning coffee in the breakfast nook or step outside to a charming balcony with bird+GGs eye views. The family room, with its open atmosphere, is perfect for casual entertaining or simple relaxation, while a powder room adds convenience and rounds out the main level. There's a short 5-minute drive to One Loudoun, Silver Line Metro will be within 10-minute drive once opened. Easy commute with all the relaxing amenities of Goose Creek Village; Community pool, walking trails, tot lot/playgrounds and spacious green area for outdoor enjoyment. Commuters will appreciate the easy access to the Dulles Greenway, Ashburn Farm Parkway, Belmont Ridge Road, Routes 7, 15 and 28. There is plenty of diverse shopping, dining, parks, and entertainment choices in every direction!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13628 Captain Marbury Lane

Desirable community with hiking & biking trails. Convenient access to DC/VA metropolitan area, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Located 30 mins from one of several beaches in Anne Arundel. Minutes from Andrews AFB, 20 mins from DC & 15 mins from Redskins stadium. Bright and open floor plan with large windows allowing for tons of natural light, hardwood floors throughout. Brand new AC and paint. Garage/entry level foyer, mud-room/laundry feature plenty of storage and a private fence in backyard. Entry level also includes a half-bath. The main open floor includes spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances to cook and enjoy delicious meals with friends and family. The main level also features a powder room for guests, a living room and dinning room. The slider door leads to huge rear deck with great wooded views to entertain and relax with a warm cup of coffee or drinks in the summertime. This 3-bedroom home features 2 bathrooms on the upper level. Beautiful move-in ready townhouse that you can call home if you act fast. WONT LAST LONG!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2500 Garth Run Rd

Remote and private! Located approximately 35 minutes from Culpeper or Charlottesville. This 13+ acre lot fronts on Garth Run Creek (Brisk flowing year round). Seller to install bridge to access property over Garth Run Creek. Excellent retreat property for weekends, extended stays or permanent rural living in the iconic Graves Mill Valley.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

89 Hope Springs

Massive, highly unique two level home overlooking Aquia Creek in Stafford Finish the renovations and this is your dream home. Tons of space including two family rooms, both with fireplaces, huge master bedroom with bath, and indoor pool. Three bedrooms and a separate recreation room that could be used in any way imaginable. Huge garage for space for three cars and separate workshop with all of the cabinets, tables, and workspaces. Bar is already built overlooking the pool. Enjoy the spectacular views of Aquia Creek. Walk to the marina to enjoy your boat. Minutes from schools and Stafford courthouse. Easy drive to I-95 and commuter lots. Make this your own one of a kind forever house today!
STAFFORD, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7367 Jefferson Hwy

Very well built 2 bedroom 1 bath low maintenance home in a great location. Exterior siding is Hardiplank concrete board, flooring is vinyl, crawl space is conditioned, all appliances convey including the washer and dryer, and includes a new 10 X 10 storage shed. Home has a covered front porch, plenty of parking, and a cleared area for a nice garden spot. Affordable and low maintenance!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1444 Harvard Street NW , #102

Unit 102 is a Brand New 1 bedroom + 1 Full Bath pet-friendly condominium in the heart of Columbia Heights! The natural light and stunning fixtures are just two of the things you'll LOVE about this condo. This modern and beautiful home offers an open floor plan featuring a great contemporary kitchen with an island, stainless steel appliances, fun spaces for entertaining, it has it all! The loft bedroom is spacious and has a full bath. + Low condo fees. Walk Score 95! Just blocks to everything you need - shopping, grocery, coffee shops, restaurants, parks and more! This perfect place can't be beat!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

202 Hilton Street

Completely renovated in a quiet neighborhood. New flooring throughout. New stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in kitchen. New washer and dryer. Updated bathrooms. 4 bedrooms and bathroom in second floor. Entire interior and exterior repainted. AC. New roof. Finished basement has family room/extra bedroom and full bathroom. All in excellent Condition! More pixs coming soon.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1910 Christian Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 1/5/2022 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 1/7/2022 @ 11:10 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $5,000. 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to the high bid. 2 Story Townhouse located in the Carrollton Ridge area. JUST MINUTES to Carroll Park Golf Course, Westside Shopping Center, Catherine Street Park, and Carroll Park. Easy access to major traffic artery MD Route 1 (Wilkens Ave). Property is Vacant.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3227 Ravenwood Avenue

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 1/3/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 1/5/2022 @ 12:00 PM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $7,500. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office. 2 Story Townhouse Located in East Baltimore+GGs Four by Four neighborhood.PRIME LOCATION Blocks to many attractions including Clifton Park, Clifton Park Golf Course,Belair-Edison Crossing, as well as the many shops, restaurants, & businesses located along Belair Rd.Convenient Access to Major Traffic Artery MD Route I (Belair Rd).Property is Rented.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3901 Cathedral Avenue NW , #302

GREAT DEAL IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS! LARGE 1-BEDROOM CONDO IS IN MOVE-IN CONDITION! Welcome to The Marlyn Condominium, a gorgeous Art Deco building in Cathedral Heights. This spacious and sunny 1 bedroom 1 bath condo features an open floor plan, high ceilings and original parquet hardwood floors throughout! This large unit offers beautiful views and room to customize to your liking. The large sun-drenched bedroom offers plenty of space to relax and recharge with a large closet with tons of storage. Kitchen has had a remodel (cabinets and granite counters) and HVAC units are in good working condition. The Marlyn offers gorgeous views from the rooftop deck of National Cathedral, desk service, bike room, party room, fitness center, and sauna. Only one block from Mass Ave & less than 2 blocks from Wisconsin Ave, stores, cafes, supermarkets & some of the best dining spots in the area. North of Georgetown with great bus transport to Dupont, Cleveland Park, Tenleytown Metro & Whole Foods Market. Amazing location and amenities! Condo fee includes water, heat, and air conditioning! DONT MISS THIS AMAZING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1301 Delaware Avenue SW

Welcome to River Park, a mid-century gated community sited between the Navy Yard and the Wharf. Enjoy east-facing views in sight of Nats Stadium from your 8th floor screened balcony (approx. 55sf) overlooking the outdoor pool. This move-in ready unit offers an updated kitchen and bathroom, wood floors and abundant closet space. The coop fee includes: property taxes, underlying mortgage, gas, electric, water, trash, sewer, 24/7 concierge, security, fitness center, party room, library, bike storage, playground, outdoor pool and picnic/grilling area. Storage area in hall near the unit is available for small items +GG larger items can be housed in an assigned storage space 5+GG (wide) x 8+GG (deep) x 10+GG (high). Seller will pay special assessment fees at closing. River Park is conveniently located between 2 Metro stations, Metrobus & Circulator stops. Easy walking distance to an assortment of entertainment, fine dining, Marina & shopping. Pets okay (case-by-case). Rental parking on gated lot ($125-$150 monthly) Comes with a 1-year buyer warranty. Don+GGt miss out on this opportunity to live in the dynamic SW Waterfront community.
REAL ESTATE

