Tesla has come a very long way since the first Roadster launched way back in 2008. The Model S Plaid is pushing the limits of EV performance and the Model 3 is now the world's best-selling electric car, though it may not lead the EV race much longer as it faces increasing competition from mainstream manufacturers entering the world of EVs. But Vilner thinks there's one aspect of Tesla's cars that falls short of expectations: the interior design and quality.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 13 DAYS AGO