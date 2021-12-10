ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

3537 Moncure Avenue

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRING ALL OFFERS!!This is a Great House in a great location beside Columbia pike and route 7(Lessburg pike)(baileys cross roads)Amazing new FULL remodeled Single family Colonial home(can be used as personal multi-family)w/3 Levels new modern Hardwood floors w/high gloss coating easy clean up after Airbnb guests/water spills/pets NEW Luxury high end...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

702 Holly Leaf Road

Renovated 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom colonial located in Lakeview of Culpeper, just minutes from shopping and dining. This house features brand new flooring through the entire home. The kitchen has a brand new refrigerator and gas range. The upper floor has a spacious master bedroom with his and her closets. The master bathroom has both a shower and a soaking tub. Washer and dryer conveniently located on the upper level. 3 more bedrooms on the upper floor (or one could be used as an office). Large finished basement with a full bathroom and potential bedroom.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

405 7TH Street

COMPLETELY RENOVATED 1933 FARMHOUSE! This 5 Bedroom 3 1//2 bath home offers 2363 sq. ft. with the most recent trends and colors. On the main level you will find a primary suite with double closets and a full bath. Large living room with grey vinyl plank flooring leading into a large kitchen with island offering granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is a nice sunny room that could be an office or sitting room with doors leading to the back deck. You will also find a half bath and laundry closet on the main level. Head upstairs to find an identical primary suite with double closets and a full bath just above the main level primary suite. Completing the upstairs, there are 2 more generous sized bedrooms, a smaller bedroom that could be a nursery or office and a full bath. All the bedrooms offer carpet while all other areas have the vinyl plank flooring. Tax assessment does not include the recent renovations.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

17526 Victoria Falls Drive

Like a single house, end unit townhouse. This stunning property sits on the builder's premium corner lot of the neighborhood with a view to an open, vibrant common area and backs to a forest for ultimate privacy. Contains 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with an exclusive 3-level extension. New Stove and New Washer and Dryer Recent updates include new carpeting throughout and newly-installed recessed lighting. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a tiled backsplash. House is energized with custom paint throughout. Accompanied by a walk-out basement and a gas fireplace in the rec room. Enjoy a walk-out to a large, multi-purpose patio with custom fencing. location, Location (convenient access to I-95 and Route 1) Come see this beautiful house.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

880 Geyer Drive

Welcome home to 880 Geyer Drive! Upon entering this lovely home, you are greeted with a beautiful open concept living room and dining room with beautiful vaulted ceilings. The primary bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and bathroom with double vanity. There are two more nice sized bedrooms and another full bathroom. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Are outdoor living spaces on your wishlist? We+GGve got you covered there too. Enjoy a quiet summer evening on your front porch. The rear hard scape is perfect for those summer barbecues. Call today for your private showing.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3209 Uniontown Way

Immediate occupancy. This two bedroom, two full bath home awaits that first time buyer or investor. New carpet on first and second levels. Living Room has french slider to deck and steps to fenced rear yard. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances included. Lower level has rec room and additional slider to rear area, and laundry area with washer/dryer and storage area. Bring your paint and make this home yours.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9 Holshire Court

There is never a wrong time to buy the right home. Come see for yourself this beautiful 4 bedroom home with plenty of renovations including being freshly painted, Installed all new kitchen cabinets, Installed quartz countertop, New kitchen sink & faucet, New hardware installed (knobs etc) New Appliances: Stainless steel stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge Installed a backsplash Demoed two non bearing walls off the kitchen to open the space, New vanities installed in all bathrooms along with new mirrors, New bathroom hardware installed in all 3 New sinks & faucets installed & new toilets, All 3 bathrooms remodeled, LVP floors installed in Living Room, Dining room, Kitchen, Foyer & Stairs ),Bathrooms (3) and LL hall, Rec Room, New trim installed around LVP flooring installed Installed an epoxy concrete floor in the garage. Truly a place to call home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10671 Oak Thrush Court

This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome has a fantastic end-of-row location! Step inside to find a spaciousliving room with gleaming hardwood floors. The fireplace makes a great focal point and will be a favorite on cool winter nights. The spacious kitchen flows beautifully into the dining area/breakfast nook. Large sliding glass doors let in great natural light and offer access to the private, fenced deck. The kitchen boasts stylish black granite countertops, updated backsplash and rich wooden cabinetry. A large pantry offers built-in organizers and extra storage space. An updated main level half bath is a wonderful convenience for both you and your guests. The second level is home to the spacious owner's suite with full ensuite bath. Three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom provide ample space for all! Recent updates include new roof replaced in 2021.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7801 Epsilon Drive

Welcome Investors and Contractors. Complete the renovation and make this home your own. Hardwood floors on main level with open kitchen, family room. living room, separate dining room and half bath. The family room also has a fireplace. Walk-out basement is studded for 2 bedrooms. There is a full bath with sink, commode and shower/tub. Driveway extends from street across back of home. Upstairs has four large bedrooms and two bathroom areas. Please DO NOT walk on Deck. Property being sold strictly AS IS.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

112 Fawn Hills Drive

This magnificent 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Cape Cod home with a wrap-around porch sits on 5 majestic acres of beautiful wilderness. Built in 2004, this 2325 sqft home has an additional 1024 sqft of fully finished basement, with double door access to a fenced in backyard. The attached 2 car garage has a side-loaded entrance. Walk into this modern living room with beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace with a wooden mantel that is perfectly suited for your large flat screen tv. Through the wood-framed archway, you will find your formal dining room ready for entertaining your family and friends. To help you with that entertaining, your kitchen has been equipped with all stainless-steel appliances, double ovens, and a gas stove. In the center of the kitchen is an island with double sinks and stainless steel dishwasher. You can sip your coffee in front of a stunning bay window with built-in benches at your breakfast nook, or go outside onto your gated wooden deck with gorgeous views of the acres behind you.Enjoy your first-level master bedroom with a soaker tub, double sinks, and walk-in shower. Upstairs you have 2 carpeted bedrooms with 1 bath, and a bonus room above the garage. This spacious room can be an extra bedroom, office, gym, or all 3. Enter downstairs into a fully-finished basement with a family room, large walk-in laundry room, and mud-room. Walk-out basement through large double doors to outside for easy access. Plant your garden in the 4 raised beds outback, or just play fetch in the fenced-in backyard if you+GGre an animal lover. This home is ready for your special touch. Other attributes include: 2 HVAC Systems, 2nd floor HVAC replaced in 2019. Water pump and pressure tank replaced March 2020.Hot water heater and water softener replaced Sept 2020. Propane tank fittings replaced Fall 2021.Basement sump pump replaced 2017.Dishwasher replaced 2017.Gas stove and Convection ovens replaced 2018.Built-in microwave replaced 2021.Fenced-in backyard built 2017.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3920 Brooklyn Avenue

Amazingly priced! This property offers hardwoods on the upper and lower level. Open concept between kitchen and dining room. The house offers a new hot water heater, enclosed porch, fenced backyard, detached garage, 4 ceiling fans, 3 bedrooms and 1and half baths. The property has a lead-free paint certification. It needs your vision and TLC. It is being sold AS-IS.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13628 Captain Marbury Lane

Desirable community with hiking & biking trails. Convenient access to DC/VA metropolitan area, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Located 30 mins from one of several beaches in Anne Arundel. Minutes from Andrews AFB, 20 mins from DC & 15 mins from Redskins stadium. Bright and open floor plan with large windows allowing for tons of natural light, hardwood floors throughout. Brand new AC and paint. Garage/entry level foyer, mud-room/laundry feature plenty of storage and a private fence in backyard. Entry level also includes a half-bath. The main open floor includes spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances to cook and enjoy delicious meals with friends and family. The main level also features a powder room for guests, a living room and dinning room. The slider door leads to huge rear deck with great wooded views to entertain and relax with a warm cup of coffee or drinks in the summertime. This 3-bedroom home features 2 bathrooms on the upper level. Beautiful move-in ready townhouse that you can call home if you act fast. WONT LAST LONG!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4071 Bluebird Drive

Welcome home to this beautiful cozy, cute and bright townhome, Just in time before the holidays, this one could be your new home :) New paint all throughout, new floors, updated bathrooms, new appliances and beautiful granite counter top. Private large fenced yard and patio perfect for entertaining family and friends. There is also a shed for additional storage space and plenty of parking spaces.Located in the Lancaster Subdivision, Enjoy the community playground and swimming pool. New windows will be install prior to closing.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

42737 Toulouse Terrace

Nicely tucked in the Townes at Goose Creek Village boasting the best sunset, mountain views inAshburn. Unit's front faces the southerly direction allowing you to keep an eye on the shopping and restaurant activity at Goose Creek Village shops; while the northernly facing balcony provides the opportunity to keep an eye on the Community Center and pool. This upper level, two story townhouse style END UNIT condo is drenched in sunlight, affording plenty of room for living with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2,600 square feet of living space. A tailored brick fa+-ade, 1-car rear loading garage with 2-car driveway, balcony, an open floor plan, hardwood floors, decorative moldings, a gourmet kitchen, upgraded baths, and centrally located are only some of the desired features that make this home exceptional. Neutral paint, brand new carpeting, and freshly cleaned makes it move-in ready. Other fine features include wainscoting adds a refined flair, spacious kitchen with striking granite countertops, an abundance of 42+G- cabinetry, center island with bar seating, and stainless steel appliances including a gas range. Enjoy morning coffee in the breakfast nook or step outside to a charming balcony with bird+GGs eye views. The family room, with its open atmosphere, is perfect for casual entertaining or simple relaxation, while a powder room adds convenience and rounds out the main level. There's a short 5-minute drive to One Loudoun, Silver Line Metro will be within 10-minute drive once opened. Easy commute with all the relaxing amenities of Goose Creek Village; Community pool, walking trails, tot lot/playgrounds and spacious green area for outdoor enjoyment. Commuters will appreciate the easy access to the Dulles Greenway, Ashburn Farm Parkway, Belmont Ridge Road, Routes 7, 15 and 28. There is plenty of diverse shopping, dining, parks, and entertainment choices in every direction!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14918 Townshend Terrace Avenue , E

TO BE BUILT -- THE MCPHERSON" AT TIMOTHY BRANCH TOWNHOMES! Welcome to the best value townhome community in Prince George's County. Offering the sought-after 3 levels McPherson end unit with a rear entry 2 car garage, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, 1 Half Bathroom, Stainless Appliances, Large Kitchen Island with Upgraded Granite Countertops, LVP Flooring, finished recreation room, and more. Located right off Route 301 and near Route 5, you're close to the Capital Beltway too. Get in while there is still time. The homes are going fast! Great location with lots of extras! Other floorplans and homesites are available. Photos shown are representative only.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1444 Harvard Street NW , #102

Unit 102 is a Brand New 1 bedroom + 1 Full Bath pet-friendly condominium in the heart of Columbia Heights! The natural light and stunning fixtures are just two of the things you'll LOVE about this condo. This modern and beautiful home offers an open floor plan featuring a great contemporary kitchen with an island, stainless steel appliances, fun spaces for entertaining, it has it all! The loft bedroom is spacious and has a full bath. + Low condo fees. Walk Score 95! Just blocks to everything you need - shopping, grocery, coffee shops, restaurants, parks and more! This perfect place can't be beat!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

89 Hope Springs

Massive, highly unique two level home overlooking Aquia Creek in Stafford Finish the renovations and this is your dream home. Tons of space including two family rooms, both with fireplaces, huge master bedroom with bath, and indoor pool. Three bedrooms and a separate recreation room that could be used in any way imaginable. Huge garage for space for three cars and separate workshop with all of the cabinets, tables, and workspaces. Bar is already built overlooking the pool. Enjoy the spectacular views of Aquia Creek. Walk to the marina to enjoy your boat. Minutes from schools and Stafford courthouse. Easy drive to I-95 and commuter lots. Make this your own one of a kind forever house today!
STAFFORD, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Kingscote Drive

BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME IN THE NORTHERN NECK OF VA! JUST REDUCED! WATERFRONT PROPERTY WITH PIER & BOAT LIFT ON PROTECTED KINGSCOTE CREEK. QUICK EASY ACCESS TO THE COAN RIVER & POTOMAC RIVER. CERTIFICATION LETTER ON FILE FOR A 4 BEDROOM SEPTIC SYSTEM. CLEARED ROAD TO THE WATER. LOCATED IN GREAT WATERFRONT NEIGHBORHOOD NEAR SHOPPING, GOLF, RESTAURANTS, MARINAS & MORE!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3901 Cathedral Avenue NW , #302

GREAT DEAL IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS! LARGE 1-BEDROOM CONDO IS IN MOVE-IN CONDITION! Welcome to The Marlyn Condominium, a gorgeous Art Deco building in Cathedral Heights. This spacious and sunny 1 bedroom 1 bath condo features an open floor plan, high ceilings and original parquet hardwood floors throughout! This large unit offers beautiful views and room to customize to your liking. The large sun-drenched bedroom offers plenty of space to relax and recharge with a large closet with tons of storage. Kitchen has had a remodel (cabinets and granite counters) and HVAC units are in good working condition. The Marlyn offers gorgeous views from the rooftop deck of National Cathedral, desk service, bike room, party room, fitness center, and sauna. Only one block from Mass Ave & less than 2 blocks from Wisconsin Ave, stores, cafes, supermarkets & some of the best dining spots in the area. North of Georgetown with great bus transport to Dupont, Cleveland Park, Tenleytown Metro & Whole Foods Market. Amazing location and amenities! Condo fee includes water, heat, and air conditioning! DONT MISS THIS AMAZING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

30057 Arbor Acre Drive

This corner lot is ready to be built on, just need to find the dream house plan and start building. Lot located in Rose Hill Community. 1.11 acres, next to open space area for additional privacy. Short distance to downtown historical Princess Anne, within an hour of Ocean City beaches, Assateague, and Chincoteague.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

202 Hilton Street

Completely renovated in a quiet neighborhood. New flooring throughout. New stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in kitchen. New washer and dryer. Updated bathrooms. 4 bedrooms and bathroom in second floor. Entire interior and exterior repainted. AC. New roof. Finished basement has family room/extra bedroom and full bathroom. All in excellent Condition! More pixs coming soon.
MLS

