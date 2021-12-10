ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

3408 E Lombard Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis property is now under auction terms. This property is subject to a 5% buyer+GGs premium pursuant to the Auction Terms & Conditions (minimums may apply). Buyer representing self will not be paid a broker co-op commission. Charming Highlandtown home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

702 Holly Leaf Road

Renovated 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom colonial located in Lakeview of Culpeper, just minutes from shopping and dining. This house features brand new flooring through the entire home. The kitchen has a brand new refrigerator and gas range. The upper floor has a spacious master bedroom with his and her closets. The master bathroom has both a shower and a soaking tub. Washer and dryer conveniently located on the upper level. 3 more bedrooms on the upper floor (or one could be used as an office). Large finished basement with a full bathroom and potential bedroom.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 219 Pinehurst

Fantastic lot located in SHENANDOAH CROSSING! Only 20 minuet commute to Charlottesville and tons of amenities such as club house, pool, play grounds, and much more!. Listing courtesy of Lake Anna Island Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7735 Port Tobacco Road

So many possibilities with this property. The new owner could update the current home, add an addition to the home or take down the current home and build new construction on this desirable lot. The home features two enclosed porches, one at the front and one at the side of the home. It even includes a back porch. There are two outbuildings with electric. The home has a cellar that houses the utilities. The home is being sold AS-IS.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7971 Shetlands Dell

Here is the chance to own this beautiful semi-detached, split foyer with 4 bedrooms, 2 and 1 half baths. Wood burning fireplace. Fenced in huge backyard to enjoy those cookouts. Located close to shopping and major transportation. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Professionals. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Realtors#Lombard Street#Hopkins Bayview#Johns Hopkins Hospital#Cummings Co#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3209 Uniontown Way

Immediate occupancy. This two bedroom, two full bath home awaits that first time buyer or investor. New carpet on first and second levels. Living Room has french slider to deck and steps to fenced rear yard. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances included. Lower level has rec room and additional slider to rear area, and laundry area with washer/dryer and storage area. Bring your paint and make this home yours.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7801 Epsilon Drive

Welcome Investors and Contractors. Complete the renovation and make this home your own. Hardwood floors on main level with open kitchen, family room. living room, separate dining room and half bath. The family room also has a fireplace. Walk-out basement is studded for 2 bedrooms. There is a full bath with sink, commode and shower/tub. Driveway extends from street across back of home. Upstairs has four large bedrooms and two bathroom areas. Please DO NOT walk on Deck. Property being sold strictly AS IS.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

880 Geyer Drive

Welcome home to 880 Geyer Drive! Upon entering this lovely home, you are greeted with a beautiful open concept living room and dining room with beautiful vaulted ceilings. The primary bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and bathroom with double vanity. There are two more nice sized bedrooms and another full bathroom. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Are outdoor living spaces on your wishlist? We+GGve got you covered there too. Enjoy a quiet summer evening on your front porch. The rear hard scape is perfect for those summer barbecues. Call today for your private showing.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9 Holshire Court

There is never a wrong time to buy the right home. Come see for yourself this beautiful 4 bedroom home with plenty of renovations including being freshly painted, Installed all new kitchen cabinets, Installed quartz countertop, New kitchen sink & faucet, New hardware installed (knobs etc) New Appliances: Stainless steel stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge Installed a backsplash Demoed two non bearing walls off the kitchen to open the space, New vanities installed in all bathrooms along with new mirrors, New bathroom hardware installed in all 3 New sinks & faucets installed & new toilets, All 3 bathrooms remodeled, LVP floors installed in Living Room, Dining room, Kitchen, Foyer & Stairs ),Bathrooms (3) and LL hall, Rec Room, New trim installed around LVP flooring installed Installed an epoxy concrete floor in the garage. Truly a place to call home!
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

89 Hope Springs

Massive, highly unique two level home overlooking Aquia Creek in Stafford Finish the renovations and this is your dream home. Tons of space including two family rooms, both with fireplaces, huge master bedroom with bath, and indoor pool. Three bedrooms and a separate recreation room that could be used in any way imaginable. Huge garage for space for three cars and separate workshop with all of the cabinets, tables, and workspaces. Bar is already built overlooking the pool. Enjoy the spectacular views of Aquia Creek. Walk to the marina to enjoy your boat. Minutes from schools and Stafford courthouse. Easy drive to I-95 and commuter lots. Make this your own one of a kind forever house today!
STAFFORD, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10671 Oak Thrush Court

This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome has a fantastic end-of-row location! Step inside to find a spaciousliving room with gleaming hardwood floors. The fireplace makes a great focal point and will be a favorite on cool winter nights. The spacious kitchen flows beautifully into the dining area/breakfast nook. Large sliding glass doors let in great natural light and offer access to the private, fenced deck. The kitchen boasts stylish black granite countertops, updated backsplash and rich wooden cabinetry. A large pantry offers built-in organizers and extra storage space. An updated main level half bath is a wonderful convenience for both you and your guests. The second level is home to the spacious owner's suite with full ensuite bath. Three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom provide ample space for all! Recent updates include new roof replaced in 2021.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2545 N Ridgeview Road

Last Remaining New Construction Opportunity on Quiet Cul de Sac with Soaring Views of City Nightscape. Large Lot with Timeless Stucco Elevation and Interior filled with Craftsmanship and Light. Still time to be part of the Finish Selections. Three New Homes being Built and Only One Now Available. OPTIONAL Elevator and Pool. Main Level Library has Full Bath and Walk In Closet so can be used as Main Level Bedroom. Interior has been Redesigned to include a 4th Level. Joy Custom Design Build is an Award Winning Custom Builder with Large Portfolio of Finished Residences.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

40975 Yakey Lane

Home to be built, price range including Lot price $850000- $1,000,000. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-14T19:49:23.343.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Kingscote Drive

BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME IN THE NORTHERN NECK OF VA! JUST REDUCED! WATERFRONT PROPERTY WITH PIER & BOAT LIFT ON PROTECTED KINGSCOTE CREEK. QUICK EASY ACCESS TO THE COAN RIVER & POTOMAC RIVER. CERTIFICATION LETTER ON FILE FOR A 4 BEDROOM SEPTIC SYSTEM. CLEARED ROAD TO THE WATER. LOCATED IN GREAT WATERFRONT NEIGHBORHOOD NEAR SHOPPING, GOLF, RESTAURANTS, MARINAS & MORE!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2500 Garth Run Rd

Remote and private! Located approximately 35 minutes from Culpeper or Charlottesville. This 13+ acre lot fronts on Garth Run Creek (Brisk flowing year round). Seller to install bridge to access property over Garth Run Creek. Excellent retreat property for weekends, extended stays or permanent rural living in the iconic Graves Mill Valley.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14918 Townshend Terrace Avenue , E

TO BE BUILT -- THE MCPHERSON" AT TIMOTHY BRANCH TOWNHOMES! Welcome to the best value townhome community in Prince George's County. Offering the sought-after 3 levels McPherson end unit with a rear entry 2 car garage, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, 1 Half Bathroom, Stainless Appliances, Large Kitchen Island with Upgraded Granite Countertops, LVP Flooring, finished recreation room, and more. Located right off Route 301 and near Route 5, you're close to the Capital Beltway too. Get in while there is still time. The homes are going fast! Great location with lots of extras! Other floorplans and homesites are available. Photos shown are representative only.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7367 Jefferson Hwy

Very well built 2 bedroom 1 bath low maintenance home in a great location. Exterior siding is Hardiplank concrete board, flooring is vinyl, crawl space is conditioned, all appliances convey including the washer and dryer, and includes a new 10 X 10 storage shed. Home has a covered front porch, plenty of parking, and a cleared area for a nice garden spot. Affordable and low maintenance!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

202 Hilton Street

Completely renovated in a quiet neighborhood. New flooring throughout. New stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in kitchen. New washer and dryer. Updated bathrooms. 4 bedrooms and bathroom in second floor. Entire interior and exterior repainted. AC. New roof. Finished basement has family room/extra bedroom and full bathroom. All in excellent Condition! More pixs coming soon.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3901 Cathedral Avenue NW , #302

GREAT DEAL IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS! LARGE 1-BEDROOM CONDO IS IN MOVE-IN CONDITION! Welcome to The Marlyn Condominium, a gorgeous Art Deco building in Cathedral Heights. This spacious and sunny 1 bedroom 1 bath condo features an open floor plan, high ceilings and original parquet hardwood floors throughout! This large unit offers beautiful views and room to customize to your liking. The large sun-drenched bedroom offers plenty of space to relax and recharge with a large closet with tons of storage. Kitchen has had a remodel (cabinets and granite counters) and HVAC units are in good working condition. The Marlyn offers gorgeous views from the rooftop deck of National Cathedral, desk service, bike room, party room, fitness center, and sauna. Only one block from Mass Ave & less than 2 blocks from Wisconsin Ave, stores, cafes, supermarkets & some of the best dining spots in the area. North of Georgetown with great bus transport to Dupont, Cleveland Park, Tenleytown Metro & Whole Foods Market. Amazing location and amenities! Condo fee includes water, heat, and air conditioning! DONT MISS THIS AMAZING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13628 Captain Marbury Lane

Desirable community with hiking & biking trails. Convenient access to DC/VA metropolitan area, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Located 30 mins from one of several beaches in Anne Arundel. Minutes from Andrews AFB, 20 mins from DC & 15 mins from Redskins stadium. Bright and open floor plan with large windows allowing for tons of natural light, hardwood floors throughout. Brand new AC and paint. Garage/entry level foyer, mud-room/laundry feature plenty of storage and a private fence in backyard. Entry level also includes a half-bath. The main open floor includes spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances to cook and enjoy delicious meals with friends and family. The main level also features a powder room for guests, a living room and dinning room. The slider door leads to huge rear deck with great wooded views to entertain and relax with a warm cup of coffee or drinks in the summertime. This 3-bedroom home features 2 bathrooms on the upper level. Beautiful move-in ready townhouse that you can call home if you act fast. WONT LAST LONG!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

218 N Luzerne Avenue

There is never a wrong time to buy. Why rent, when you can buy? Come tour this Beautifully Renovated home in sought after Canton. Hardwood floors on the main floor with Cofferred ceilings in the main living room, powder room and New Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters finish up the first floor. Upstairs you'll also find hardwood floors with 3 nicely sized bedrooms and a renovated full bathroom. In the basement is another bedroom/living area, an office/workout space, and laundry area all with New LVP Flooring. The basement also has another full updated bathroom. Fenced in back yard with concrete patio area. New HVAC, New Hot Water Tank, New Electrical Panel & Wiring, New Sump Pump. Make an offer before this one is SOLD!!This property is a Direct Access listing. Direct Access allows potential buyers to tour our vacant listings with or without the assistance of an agent. Once you identify a Direct Access home you want to see, you're prompted to verify ID, then use the app to unlock the door and tour it at your convenience. Homes with Direct Access are available from 8am-8pm.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy