Hear Elvis Costello’s New Song ‘Paint the Red Rose Blue’

By Jen Austin
The Whale 99.1 FM
The Whale 99.1 FM
 4 days ago
Elvis Costello & the Imposters have released the second single from their forthcoming album, The Boy Named If. In a news release, Costello said "Paint the Red Rose Blue" compares to "painting a melancholy blue over the red of romance.” You can listen it...

Revisiting All of Dave Grohl’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ Covers

Is it any wonder that Dave Grohl, rock 'n' roll's consummate party animal, goes all out for Hanukkah?. In 2020, the Foo Fighters bandleader and producer Greg Kurstin launched the "Hanukkah Sessions," covering one Jewish artist a day for each of the holiday's eight days. Grohl injects his off-the-wall energy into all of the renditions, which run the gamut from the Beastie Boys to Barry Manilow. Some performances, such as the Ramones' "Blitzkrieg Bop," stay faithful to the originals; others, such as Lisa Loeb's "Stay (I Missed You)," begin normally and careen wildly into death metal.
MUSIC
Why Sebastian Bach Changes Skid Row Lyrics Live

Sebastian Bach applauded a fan who noticed he changed the homophobic lyrics to Skid Row's 1989 song "Sweet Little Sister" in concert. The second track off Skid Row's self-titled 1989 debut album features the lyrics: "The petting's getting heavy, got my tongue in her ear / Her friend is doing time for kicking ass on a queer." For years, Bach has changed the second line to "Her friend is doing time for knocking over a beer."
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Elvis Costello Gets Animated In New Music Video For ‘Magnificent Hurt’

Elvis Costello today shares a new video for his song “Magnificent Hurt,” the lead track from his upcoming album with the Imposters, The Boy Named If, which will be released in January. The clip features marionette figures made by Tony Sinnett, who conceived the idea along with Costello...
MUSIC
Spin

Hear The Linda Lindas’ New Song About A Cat Named ‘Nino’

The Linda Lindas just debuted their newest single, in honor of vocalist and guitarist Bela Salazar’s cat, “Nino.”. Off the punk quartet’s forthcoming 2022 record, “Nino” follows their other recent releases of “Racist, Sexist Boy” and “Oh!” “Nino” is out today via Bad Religion guitarist Brett Gurewitz’s own indie, LA-based Epitaph Records. Its lyric video was illustrated and animated by Rob Fidel, and it’s storyboard by Salazar. “The killer of mice and cats” (Nino) was also written by Salazar, and produced, engineered, and mixed by Carlos de la Garza.
PETS
stereoboard.com

Elvis Costello and The Imposters To Support New Album 'The Boy Named If' With Summer UK Tour

Elvis Costello and The Imposters have announced a new UK tour. In support of their new album 'The Boy Named If', due for release on January 14, they've lined up shows in Brighton, Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, Leicester, Oxford, Bath, Portsmouth, Swansea, Ipswich and London between June 5 and 23. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on December 10.
MUSIC
Binghamton, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

