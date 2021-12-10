ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2317 Lee Farnum Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stunning Dyerton townhome features a large kitchen located in the rear of the home,along with a caf+- & spacious gathering room giving you ample entertaining space. Upstairs,you'll find a large owner's suite & bath, along with a spacious walk-in closet. There's even alaundry room to make chores...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

702 Holly Leaf Road

Renovated 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom colonial located in Lakeview of Culpeper, just minutes from shopping and dining. This house features brand new flooring through the entire home. The kitchen has a brand new refrigerator and gas range. The upper floor has a spacious master bedroom with his and her closets. The master bathroom has both a shower and a soaking tub. Washer and dryer conveniently located on the upper level. 3 more bedrooms on the upper floor (or one could be used as an office). Large finished basement with a full bathroom and potential bedroom.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 219 Pinehurst

Fantastic lot located in SHENANDOAH CROSSING! Only 20 minuet commute to Charlottesville and tons of amenities such as club house, pool, play grounds, and much more!. Listing courtesy of Lake Anna Island Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7735 Port Tobacco Road

So many possibilities with this property. The new owner could update the current home, add an addition to the home or take down the current home and build new construction on this desirable lot. The home features two enclosed porches, one at the front and one at the side of the home. It even includes a back porch. There are two outbuildings with electric. The home has a cellar that houses the utilities. The home is being sold AS-IS.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3209 Uniontown Way

Immediate occupancy. This two bedroom, two full bath home awaits that first time buyer or investor. New carpet on first and second levels. Living Room has french slider to deck and steps to fenced rear yard. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances included. Lower level has rec room and additional slider to rear area, and laundry area with washer/dryer and storage area. Bring your paint and make this home yours.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7971 Shetlands Dell

Here is the chance to own this beautiful semi-detached, split foyer with 4 bedrooms, 2 and 1 half baths. Wood burning fireplace. Fenced in huge backyard to enjoy those cookouts. Located close to shopping and major transportation. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Professionals. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9 Holshire Court

There is never a wrong time to buy the right home. Come see for yourself this beautiful 4 bedroom home with plenty of renovations including being freshly painted, Installed all new kitchen cabinets, Installed quartz countertop, New kitchen sink & faucet, New hardware installed (knobs etc) New Appliances: Stainless steel stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge Installed a backsplash Demoed two non bearing walls off the kitchen to open the space, New vanities installed in all bathrooms along with new mirrors, New bathroom hardware installed in all 3 New sinks & faucets installed & new toilets, All 3 bathrooms remodeled, LVP floors installed in Living Room, Dining room, Kitchen, Foyer & Stairs ),Bathrooms (3) and LL hall, Rec Room, New trim installed around LVP flooring installed Installed an epoxy concrete floor in the garage. Truly a place to call home!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

880 Geyer Drive

Welcome home to 880 Geyer Drive! Upon entering this lovely home, you are greeted with a beautiful open concept living room and dining room with beautiful vaulted ceilings. The primary bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and bathroom with double vanity. There are two more nice sized bedrooms and another full bathroom. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Are outdoor living spaces on your wishlist? We+GGve got you covered there too. Enjoy a quiet summer evening on your front porch. The rear hard scape is perfect for those summer barbecues. Call today for your private showing.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Kingscote Drive

BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME IN THE NORTHERN NECK OF VA! JUST REDUCED! WATERFRONT PROPERTY WITH PIER & BOAT LIFT ON PROTECTED KINGSCOTE CREEK. QUICK EASY ACCESS TO THE COAN RIVER & POTOMAC RIVER. CERTIFICATION LETTER ON FILE FOR A 4 BEDROOM SEPTIC SYSTEM. CLEARED ROAD TO THE WATER. LOCATED IN GREAT WATERFRONT NEIGHBORHOOD NEAR SHOPPING, GOLF, RESTAURANTS, MARINAS & MORE!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

40975 Yakey Lane

Home to be built, price range including Lot price $850000- $1,000,000. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-12-14T19:49:23.343.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1910 Christian Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 1/5/2022 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 1/7/2022 @ 11:10 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $5,000. 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to the high bid. 2 Story Townhouse located in the Carrollton Ridge area. JUST MINUTES to Carroll Park Golf Course, Westside Shopping Center, Catherine Street Park, and Carroll Park. Easy access to major traffic artery MD Route 1 (Wilkens Ave). Property is Vacant.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4071 Bluebird Drive

Welcome home to this beautiful cozy, cute and bright townhome, Just in time before the holidays, this one could be your new home :) New paint all throughout, new floors, updated bathrooms, new appliances and beautiful granite counter top. Private large fenced yard and patio perfect for entertaining family and friends. There is also a shed for additional storage space and plenty of parking spaces.Located in the Lancaster Subdivision, Enjoy the community playground and swimming pool. New windows will be install prior to closing.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

230 Robertson Street

Spacious 3 Bed Colonial with lovely front porch in quiet neighborhood. Country kitchen with NEW appliances, Dining room. Living room with fireplace and access to 3 season sunroom w Walk out to deck. Den/Office space. Freshly painted throughout, new flooring and carpet. Listing courtesy of Ssg Real Estate Llc.. ©2021...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3920 Brooklyn Avenue

Amazingly priced! This property offers hardwoods on the upper and lower level. Open concept between kitchen and dining room. The house offers a new hot water heater, enclosed porch, fenced backyard, detached garage, 4 ceiling fans, 3 bedrooms and 1and half baths. The property has a lead-free paint certification. It needs your vision and TLC. It is being sold AS-IS.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

112 Fawn Hills Drive

This magnificent 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Cape Cod home with a wrap-around porch sits on 5 majestic acres of beautiful wilderness. Built in 2004, this 2325 sqft home has an additional 1024 sqft of fully finished basement, with double door access to a fenced in backyard. The attached 2 car garage has a side-loaded entrance. Walk into this modern living room with beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace with a wooden mantel that is perfectly suited for your large flat screen tv. Through the wood-framed archway, you will find your formal dining room ready for entertaining your family and friends. To help you with that entertaining, your kitchen has been equipped with all stainless-steel appliances, double ovens, and a gas stove. In the center of the kitchen is an island with double sinks and stainless steel dishwasher. You can sip your coffee in front of a stunning bay window with built-in benches at your breakfast nook, or go outside onto your gated wooden deck with gorgeous views of the acres behind you.Enjoy your first-level master bedroom with a soaker tub, double sinks, and walk-in shower. Upstairs you have 2 carpeted bedrooms with 1 bath, and a bonus room above the garage. This spacious room can be an extra bedroom, office, gym, or all 3. Enter downstairs into a fully-finished basement with a family room, large walk-in laundry room, and mud-room. Walk-out basement through large double doors to outside for easy access. Plant your garden in the 4 raised beds outback, or just play fetch in the fenced-in backyard if you+GGre an animal lover. This home is ready for your special touch. Other attributes include: 2 HVAC Systems, 2nd floor HVAC replaced in 2019. Water pump and pressure tank replaced March 2020.Hot water heater and water softener replaced Sept 2020. Propane tank fittings replaced Fall 2021.Basement sump pump replaced 2017.Dishwasher replaced 2017.Gas stove and Convection ovens replaced 2018.Built-in microwave replaced 2021.Fenced-in backyard built 2017.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10671 Oak Thrush Court

This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome has a fantastic end-of-row location! Step inside to find a spaciousliving room with gleaming hardwood floors. The fireplace makes a great focal point and will be a favorite on cool winter nights. The spacious kitchen flows beautifully into the dining area/breakfast nook. Large sliding glass doors let in great natural light and offer access to the private, fenced deck. The kitchen boasts stylish black granite countertops, updated backsplash and rich wooden cabinetry. A large pantry offers built-in organizers and extra storage space. An updated main level half bath is a wonderful convenience for both you and your guests. The second level is home to the spacious owner's suite with full ensuite bath. Three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom provide ample space for all! Recent updates include new roof replaced in 2021.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1444 Harvard Street NW , #102

Unit 102 is a Brand New 1 bedroom + 1 Full Bath pet-friendly condominium in the heart of Columbia Heights! The natural light and stunning fixtures are just two of the things you'll LOVE about this condo. This modern and beautiful home offers an open floor plan featuring a great contemporary kitchen with an island, stainless steel appliances, fun spaces for entertaining, it has it all! The loft bedroom is spacious and has a full bath. + Low condo fees. Walk Score 95! Just blocks to everything you need - shopping, grocery, coffee shops, restaurants, parks and more! This perfect place can't be beat!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2500 Garth Run Rd

Remote and private! Located approximately 35 minutes from Culpeper or Charlottesville. This 13+ acre lot fronts on Garth Run Creek (Brisk flowing year round). Seller to install bridge to access property over Garth Run Creek. Excellent retreat property for weekends, extended stays or permanent rural living in the iconic Graves Mill Valley.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

89 Hope Springs

Massive, highly unique two level home overlooking Aquia Creek in Stafford Finish the renovations and this is your dream home. Tons of space including two family rooms, both with fireplaces, huge master bedroom with bath, and indoor pool. Three bedrooms and a separate recreation room that could be used in any way imaginable. Huge garage for space for three cars and separate workshop with all of the cabinets, tables, and workspaces. Bar is already built overlooking the pool. Enjoy the spectacular views of Aquia Creek. Walk to the marina to enjoy your boat. Minutes from schools and Stafford courthouse. Easy drive to I-95 and commuter lots. Make this your own one of a kind forever house today!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

202 Hilton Street

Completely renovated in a quiet neighborhood. New flooring throughout. New stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in kitchen. New washer and dryer. Updated bathrooms. 4 bedrooms and bathroom in second floor. Entire interior and exterior repainted. AC. New roof. Finished basement has family room/extra bedroom and full bathroom. All in excellent Condition! More pixs coming soon.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13628 Captain Marbury Lane

Desirable community with hiking & biking trails. Convenient access to DC/VA metropolitan area, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Located 30 mins from one of several beaches in Anne Arundel. Minutes from Andrews AFB, 20 mins from DC & 15 mins from Redskins stadium. Bright and open floor plan with large windows allowing for tons of natural light, hardwood floors throughout. Brand new AC and paint. Garage/entry level foyer, mud-room/laundry feature plenty of storage and a private fence in backyard. Entry level also includes a half-bath. The main open floor includes spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances to cook and enjoy delicious meals with friends and family. The main level also features a powder room for guests, a living room and dinning room. The slider door leads to huge rear deck with great wooded views to entertain and relax with a warm cup of coffee or drinks in the summertime. This 3-bedroom home features 2 bathrooms on the upper level. Beautiful move-in ready townhouse that you can call home if you act fast. WONT LAST LONG!
