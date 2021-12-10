3713 S Street NW

This magnificent 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Cape Cod home with a wrap-around porch sits on 5 majestic acres of beautiful wilderness. Built in 2004, this 2325 sqft home has an additional 1024 sqft of fully finished basement, with double door access to a fenced in backyard. The attached 2 car garage has a side-loaded entrance. Walk into this modern living room with beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace with a wooden mantel that is perfectly suited for your large flat screen tv. Through the wood-framed archway, you will find your formal dining room ready for entertaining your family and friends. To help you with that entertaining, your kitchen has been equipped with all stainless-steel appliances, double ovens, and a gas stove. In the center of the kitchen is an island with double sinks and stainless steel dishwasher. You can sip your coffee in front of a stunning bay window with built-in benches at your breakfast nook, or go outside onto your gated wooden deck with gorgeous views of the acres behind you.Enjoy your first-level master bedroom with a soaker tub, double sinks, and walk-in shower. Upstairs you have 2 carpeted bedrooms with 1 bath, and a bonus room above the garage. This spacious room can be an extra bedroom, office, gym, or all 3. Enter downstairs into a fully-finished basement with a family room, large walk-in laundry room, and mud-room. Walk-out basement through large double doors to outside for easy access. Plant your garden in the 4 raised beds outback, or just play fetch in the fenced-in backyard if you+GGre an animal lover. This home is ready for your special touch. Other attributes include: 2 HVAC Systems, 2nd floor HVAC replaced in 2019. Water pump and pressure tank replaced March 2020.Hot water heater and water softener replaced Sept 2020. Propane tank fittings replaced Fall 2021.Basement sump pump replaced 2017.Dishwasher replaced 2017.Gas stove and Convection ovens replaced 2018.Built-in microwave replaced 2021.Fenced-in backyard built 2017.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO