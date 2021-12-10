ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3713 S Street NW

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis recently renovated residence is ideally located in the Burleith neighborhood within close proximity to Georgetown. The house was completely renovated and remodeled in 2016 with no detail overlooked. A desirable open floor plan provides gracious flow between beautiful light-filled rooms, which have been wonderfully enhanced with the high-end fixtures and...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

702 Holly Leaf Road

Renovated 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom colonial located in Lakeview of Culpeper, just minutes from shopping and dining. This house features brand new flooring through the entire home. The kitchen has a brand new refrigerator and gas range. The upper floor has a spacious master bedroom with his and her closets. The master bathroom has both a shower and a soaking tub. Washer and dryer conveniently located on the upper level. 3 more bedrooms on the upper floor (or one could be used as an office). Large finished basement with a full bathroom and potential bedroom.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7801 Epsilon Drive

Welcome Investors and Contractors. Complete the renovation and make this home your own. Hardwood floors on main level with open kitchen, family room. living room, separate dining room and half bath. The family room also has a fireplace. Walk-out basement is studded for 2 bedrooms. There is a full bath with sink, commode and shower/tub. Driveway extends from street across back of home. Upstairs has four large bedrooms and two bathroom areas. Please DO NOT walk on Deck. Property being sold strictly AS IS.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9 Holshire Court

There is never a wrong time to buy the right home. Come see for yourself this beautiful 4 bedroom home with plenty of renovations including being freshly painted, Installed all new kitchen cabinets, Installed quartz countertop, New kitchen sink & faucet, New hardware installed (knobs etc) New Appliances: Stainless steel stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge Installed a backsplash Demoed two non bearing walls off the kitchen to open the space, New vanities installed in all bathrooms along with new mirrors, New bathroom hardware installed in all 3 New sinks & faucets installed & new toilets, All 3 bathrooms remodeled, LVP floors installed in Living Room, Dining room, Kitchen, Foyer & Stairs ),Bathrooms (3) and LL hall, Rec Room, New trim installed around LVP flooring installed Installed an epoxy concrete floor in the garage. Truly a place to call home!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10671 Oak Thrush Court

This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome has a fantastic end-of-row location! Step inside to find a spaciousliving room with gleaming hardwood floors. The fireplace makes a great focal point and will be a favorite on cool winter nights. The spacious kitchen flows beautifully into the dining area/breakfast nook. Large sliding glass doors let in great natural light and offer access to the private, fenced deck. The kitchen boasts stylish black granite countertops, updated backsplash and rich wooden cabinetry. A large pantry offers built-in organizers and extra storage space. An updated main level half bath is a wonderful convenience for both you and your guests. The second level is home to the spacious owner's suite with full ensuite bath. Three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom provide ample space for all! Recent updates include new roof replaced in 2021.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3920 Brooklyn Avenue

Amazingly priced! This property offers hardwoods on the upper and lower level. Open concept between kitchen and dining room. The house offers a new hot water heater, enclosed porch, fenced backyard, detached garage, 4 ceiling fans, 3 bedrooms and 1and half baths. The property has a lead-free paint certification. It needs your vision and TLC. It is being sold AS-IS.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

30057 Arbor Acre Drive

This corner lot is ready to be built on, just need to find the dream house plan and start building. Lot located in Rose Hill Community. 1.11 acres, next to open space area for additional privacy. Short distance to downtown historical Princess Anne, within an hour of Ocean City beaches, Assateague, and Chincoteague.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

112 Fawn Hills Drive

This magnificent 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Cape Cod home with a wrap-around porch sits on 5 majestic acres of beautiful wilderness. Built in 2004, this 2325 sqft home has an additional 1024 sqft of fully finished basement, with double door access to a fenced in backyard. The attached 2 car garage has a side-loaded entrance. Walk into this modern living room with beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace with a wooden mantel that is perfectly suited for your large flat screen tv. Through the wood-framed archway, you will find your formal dining room ready for entertaining your family and friends. To help you with that entertaining, your kitchen has been equipped with all stainless-steel appliances, double ovens, and a gas stove. In the center of the kitchen is an island with double sinks and stainless steel dishwasher. You can sip your coffee in front of a stunning bay window with built-in benches at your breakfast nook, or go outside onto your gated wooden deck with gorgeous views of the acres behind you.Enjoy your first-level master bedroom with a soaker tub, double sinks, and walk-in shower. Upstairs you have 2 carpeted bedrooms with 1 bath, and a bonus room above the garage. This spacious room can be an extra bedroom, office, gym, or all 3. Enter downstairs into a fully-finished basement with a family room, large walk-in laundry room, and mud-room. Walk-out basement through large double doors to outside for easy access. Plant your garden in the 4 raised beds outback, or just play fetch in the fenced-in backyard if you+GGre an animal lover. This home is ready for your special touch. Other attributes include: 2 HVAC Systems, 2nd floor HVAC replaced in 2019. Water pump and pressure tank replaced March 2020.Hot water heater and water softener replaced Sept 2020. Propane tank fittings replaced Fall 2021.Basement sump pump replaced 2017.Dishwasher replaced 2017.Gas stove and Convection ovens replaced 2018.Built-in microwave replaced 2021.Fenced-in backyard built 2017.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

42737 Toulouse Terrace

Nicely tucked in the Townes at Goose Creek Village boasting the best sunset, mountain views inAshburn. Unit's front faces the southerly direction allowing you to keep an eye on the shopping and restaurant activity at Goose Creek Village shops; while the northernly facing balcony provides the opportunity to keep an eye on the Community Center and pool. This upper level, two story townhouse style END UNIT condo is drenched in sunlight, affording plenty of room for living with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2,600 square feet of living space. A tailored brick fa+-ade, 1-car rear loading garage with 2-car driveway, balcony, an open floor plan, hardwood floors, decorative moldings, a gourmet kitchen, upgraded baths, and centrally located are only some of the desired features that make this home exceptional. Neutral paint, brand new carpeting, and freshly cleaned makes it move-in ready. Other fine features include wainscoting adds a refined flair, spacious kitchen with striking granite countertops, an abundance of 42+G- cabinetry, center island with bar seating, and stainless steel appliances including a gas range. Enjoy morning coffee in the breakfast nook or step outside to a charming balcony with bird+GGs eye views. The family room, with its open atmosphere, is perfect for casual entertaining or simple relaxation, while a powder room adds convenience and rounds out the main level. There's a short 5-minute drive to One Loudoun, Silver Line Metro will be within 10-minute drive once opened. Easy commute with all the relaxing amenities of Goose Creek Village; Community pool, walking trails, tot lot/playgrounds and spacious green area for outdoor enjoyment. Commuters will appreciate the easy access to the Dulles Greenway, Ashburn Farm Parkway, Belmont Ridge Road, Routes 7, 15 and 28. There is plenty of diverse shopping, dining, parks, and entertainment choices in every direction!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3901 Cathedral Avenue NW , #302

GREAT DEAL IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS! LARGE 1-BEDROOM CONDO IS IN MOVE-IN CONDITION! Welcome to The Marlyn Condominium, a gorgeous Art Deco building in Cathedral Heights. This spacious and sunny 1 bedroom 1 bath condo features an open floor plan, high ceilings and original parquet hardwood floors throughout! This large unit offers beautiful views and room to customize to your liking. The large sun-drenched bedroom offers plenty of space to relax and recharge with a large closet with tons of storage. Kitchen has had a remodel (cabinets and granite counters) and HVAC units are in good working condition. The Marlyn offers gorgeous views from the rooftop deck of National Cathedral, desk service, bike room, party room, fitness center, and sauna. Only one block from Mass Ave & less than 2 blocks from Wisconsin Ave, stores, cafes, supermarkets & some of the best dining spots in the area. North of Georgetown with great bus transport to Dupont, Cleveland Park, Tenleytown Metro & Whole Foods Market. Amazing location and amenities! Condo fee includes water, heat, and air conditioning! DONT MISS THIS AMAZING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4071 Bluebird Drive

Welcome home to this beautiful cozy, cute and bright townhome, Just in time before the holidays, this one could be your new home :) New paint all throughout, new floors, updated bathrooms, new appliances and beautiful granite counter top. Private large fenced yard and patio perfect for entertaining family and friends. There is also a shed for additional storage space and plenty of parking spaces.Located in the Lancaster Subdivision, Enjoy the community playground and swimming pool. New windows will be install prior to closing.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3209 Uniontown Way

Immediate occupancy. This two bedroom, two full bath home awaits that first time buyer or investor. New carpet on first and second levels. Living Room has french slider to deck and steps to fenced rear yard. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances included. Lower level has rec room and additional slider to rear area, and laundry area with washer/dryer and storage area. Bring your paint and make this home yours.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

218 N Luzerne Avenue

There is never a wrong time to buy. Why rent, when you can buy? Come tour this Beautifully Renovated home in sought after Canton. Hardwood floors on the main floor with Cofferred ceilings in the main living room, powder room and New Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counters finish up the first floor. Upstairs you'll also find hardwood floors with 3 nicely sized bedrooms and a renovated full bathroom. In the basement is another bedroom/living area, an office/workout space, and laundry area all with New LVP Flooring. The basement also has another full updated bathroom. Fenced in back yard with concrete patio area. New HVAC, New Hot Water Tank, New Electrical Panel & Wiring, New Sump Pump. Make an offer before this one is SOLD!!This property is a Direct Access listing. Direct Access allows potential buyers to tour our vacant listings with or without the assistance of an agent. Once you identify a Direct Access home you want to see, you're prompted to verify ID, then use the app to unlock the door and tour it at your convenience. Homes with Direct Access are available from 8am-8pm.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1301 Delaware Avenue SW

Welcome to River Park, a mid-century gated community sited between the Navy Yard and the Wharf. Enjoy east-facing views in sight of Nats Stadium from your 8th floor screened balcony (approx. 55sf) overlooking the outdoor pool. This move-in ready unit offers an updated kitchen and bathroom, wood floors and abundant closet space. The coop fee includes: property taxes, underlying mortgage, gas, electric, water, trash, sewer, 24/7 concierge, security, fitness center, party room, library, bike storage, playground, outdoor pool and picnic/grilling area. Storage area in hall near the unit is available for small items +GG larger items can be housed in an assigned storage space 5+GG (wide) x 8+GG (deep) x 10+GG (high). Seller will pay special assessment fees at closing. River Park is conveniently located between 2 Metro stations, Metrobus & Circulator stops. Easy walking distance to an assortment of entertainment, fine dining, Marina & shopping. Pets okay (case-by-case). Rental parking on gated lot ($125-$150 monthly) Comes with a 1-year buyer warranty. Don+GGt miss out on this opportunity to live in the dynamic SW Waterfront community.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

89 Hope Springs

Massive, highly unique two level home overlooking Aquia Creek in Stafford Finish the renovations and this is your dream home. Tons of space including two family rooms, both with fireplaces, huge master bedroom with bath, and indoor pool. Three bedrooms and a separate recreation room that could be used in any way imaginable. Huge garage for space for three cars and separate workshop with all of the cabinets, tables, and workspaces. Bar is already built overlooking the pool. Enjoy the spectacular views of Aquia Creek. Walk to the marina to enjoy your boat. Minutes from schools and Stafford courthouse. Easy drive to I-95 and commuter lots. Make this your own one of a kind forever house today!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

312 Marganza S

Ranch-style home with Fenced lot, Brick fireplace in spacious living room, hardwood floors under carpet. Finished basement with huge rec rm, wet bar. Conveniently located in Maryland City close to major commuting route, shopping, restaurants, Fort Meade, Laurel Race Track, MARC, Metro and much more. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2547 Edmondson Avenue

End of group townhome with a covered porch, 4 bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms. Home has original hardwood floors, improved basement, & many original features. Being sold as-is. Seller will make no repair. 2 Hour notice needed to view property. Tenant-lives in basement and will be moving as soon as possible.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2423 James Banks Road SE , 104 D

QUICK DELIVERY - 4 level Interior Unit Clarendon with attached 1-car garage at Stanton Square, DC. Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many customizing options, it is sure to fit your needs. On the lower level, you can select a recreation room, or choose a bedroom with a full bath and walk-in closet. Some areas even can have a tandem garage, perfect for whatever you need to store. On the main level you will find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan, more spacious than you thought possible in a townhome. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. A huge family room can be furnished in the way that suits you best; while a large coat closet and powder room are tucked away but convenient for guests. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The owner suite is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own bath. Options vary by community, so you can be sure to have the home that is right for you!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

52 Bayou Avenue

Versatile property featuring 3 bedrooms, bonus room, sunroom, 1 bathroom, and plenty of room to grow! This terrific home features a wood-burning fireplace in the main bedroom with ceramic tile floor, new flooring in the living room, new carpet, granite kitchen counters, ceiling fans, washer and dryer. Enjoy the spacious front yard and huge fenced concrete backyard. Driveway includes parking spots for 3 cars. This home is move-in ready and also great for investors who might want to expand out the back by adding more bathrooms, bedrooms, kitchen, or even convert to 2 units with separate entrances. The possibilities are endless! Incredibly convenient location -- 1 min walk to metro station, bus stops, and DC line. Walking distance to grocery stores, convenience stores, gas station, bank, school, City Hall, and restaurants. Property is being sold AS-IS. THANKS FOR SHOWING!!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1702 Willow Brook Rd

******RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM RAMBLER TUCKED AWAY INTO THE WOODS***NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW SS APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT, NICE FRONT PORCH AND MUCH MORE....YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED....1.43 ACRE NICE LEVEL LOT....LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, VAULTED CEILING IN LIVING ROOM, OPEN FLOOR PLAN.... Listing courtesy...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

631 Walton Road

What more could you ask for in the heart of Huntingtown in Blue Ribbon school district with NO HOA and NO COVENANTS! Well cared for split foyer on a useable 3 acre lot with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood on the upper level, new laminate in the basement, new carpet in the bedrooms, 5 year old roof, 7 year old heat pump, 2 year old holding tank, new hot water heater, newer septic, pellet stove, and fenced area large enough for a horse. PLUS a 2-car detached garage with new side deck and 2-level apartment with 1 bedroom and 1 +-+ baths with kitchen, gas fireplace, and full laundry providing additional monthly income. Sold AS IS but in good condition. This one won+GGt last long. Come see it today!
