ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Photos of Old Hollywood Stars Celebrating the Holidays

By Alex Aronson
Harper's Bazaar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Tis the season to be festive and famous for these vintage Hollywood stars. Between Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, and New Year's Eve, there is a lot to celebrate in the...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Arlene Dahl, glamorous red-haired beauty of Hollywood, dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, a flame-haired Hollywood actress, beauty products entrepreneur and syndicated columnist whose dramatic off-screen life included tempestuous marriages to actors Lex Barker and Fernando Lamas and a climb back from bankruptcy, died Nov. 29 at her home in New York City. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Hallmark Channel Stars’ Kids: See Their Family Photos Over the Years

Happy at home! Candace Cameron Bure, Alexa PenaVega and more Hallmark Channel stars don’t just have kids in TV movies — they have families of their own at home. The Full House alum, for her part, married Valeri Bure in June 1996, and they became parents two years later when their daughter, Natasha, arrived. The duo went on to welcome sons Lev and Maksim in 2000 and 2002, respectively.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
metv.com

Can you recognize the TV stars in these vintage Christmas photos?

Whether it’s watching classic films and TV episodes or baking old family recipes, there’s something about the holiday season that pairs so well with all things vintage. We dug up ten vintage photos of TV stars from the Sixties and Seventies, some of which were taken decades before they found fame on the small screen!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Bacall
Person
Humphrey Bogart
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Joan Crawford
Soaps In Depth

Soap Stars Shine in the Hollywood Christmas Parade!

It wouldn’t be Christmastime in Tinsel Town without Southern California’s beloved holiday tradition: the Hollywood Christmas Parade! After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the annual display of holiday merriment, giant balloons, marching bands, and celebrities galore made a triumphant return to Hollywood Boulevard on Nov. 28 — with several soap stars representing the wonderful world of daytime!
CELEBRITIES
Mental_Floss

13 Surprising Facts About Old Hollywood

Before Shirley Temple made a name for herself in films like Baby Take a Bow (1934) and The Little Colonel (1935), she was one of many pint-sized stars in 1931’s Baby Burlesks—a series of shorts in which young children parodied roles originally performed by the likes of Mae West and Marlene Dietrich. If a child misbehaved on set, they’d be sent to “the black box,” a frigid little sound booth kept cool with a block of ice (which was also the only place to sit).
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

Madonna Matches with Her Boyfriend and Kids in Elf Costumes for Christmas

Madonna is getting festive with family this holiday season. Earlier this week, the pop star posted a Christmas video on Instagram. She was joined by four of her kids—David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 15, and twins Stella and Estere Ciccone, 9—as well as her boyfriend, singer Ahlamalik Williams. The group matched in coordinating elf costumes and sang "Last Christmas" while decorating the tree and dancing.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Frame and Ilona Hamer Celebrated Their Joint Collection With an Old Hollywood-Style Dinner

After its launch in 2012, American lifestyle brand Frame became a widespread sensation, infiltrating the market with its West Coast indicative, basics-loving, minimalism-fueled aesthetic. The celebration of its latest collection, a joint collaboration with Australian stylist and longtime friend, muse, and consultant of the brand Ilona Hamer, was the best excuse for assembling the city's coolest crowd atop the quaint rooftop at Chateau Marmont, a location that's Old Hollywood personified.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Stars#Holiday Season#Christmas#Thanksgiving
flickeringmyth.com

10 Golden Age Hollywood Stars and Their Modern Successors

Murray Ferguson looks a ten Golden Age Hollywood stars and their modern successors…. Awards season is in full swing, meaning endless discussions of which performances deserve to be rewarded and who has been snubbed. This means it is as good a time as any to celebrate some of the best talent to emerge from Hollywood. Different filmmaking styles have developed significantly since the Golden Age of Cinema, as have the range of performances on offer to audiences. This doesn’t mean today’s films necessarily surpass Hollywood’s heyday. Some may consider older films to lack the crucial societal themes of today, or to be more theatrical than the more grounded projects of the 21st century. However, this would be a gross oversimplification of a fantastic period of film history. In some ways, filmmaking has changed a great deal; in other ways, it stays rightfully similar. One way to showcase this is to highlight some of the best performers of Old Hollywood and illustrate how their performance styles, film choices and personalities still feel present in many of today’s popular actors. Below are just ten examples of film icons and their modern counterparts.
CELEBRITIES
Ilana Quinn

The Actress Who Left Hollywood to Become A Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ABC 4

Local actress makes it big in Hollywood

You probably know her from Netflix! Local actress, Ash Santos joins us today to discuss all her latest and upcoming projects. Even though she’s a major Hollywood star now, Santos is still able to live and raise her family here in Utah. She started her acting career by starring in...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Cara Williams, Oscar Nominee and Sitcom Star, Dies at 96

Cara Williams, an Oscar nominee and '60s TV star, died Thursday of a heart attack in her Beverly Hills home, THR reports. Born Bernice Kamiat June 29, 1925, in Brooklyn, she began her Hollywood career as Bernice Kay before settling on Cara Williams as her stage name. She gave her...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Lacey Chabert Talks Her Relationship with Hallmark and Her New Wedding Trilogy

Lacey Chabert has been dubbed the “Queen of Hallmark,” and with 30 movies under her belt, there’s no denying this title. PureWow recently spoke with the Mean Girls actress to discuss her partnership with Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader, who are helping to make the holiday season brighter with road trip tips and tricks at HolidayinDrive.com.
MOVIES
Boston 25 News

Photos: The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment 2021 gala

Photos: The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment 2021 gala Jennifer Aniston accepts the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award onstage at The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment, presented by Lifetime, at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)
CELEBRITIES
CMT

Top 10 Country Christmas Songs For Timeless Holiday Celebrations

Country music being embedded deep within the traditions of gospel and folk music means that the holiday season is a time wherein there is a considerable level of creative inspiration. Moreso than usual, the 2021 holiday season has found country music diving deep into the spheres of yuletide joy, Christian spirituality, and goodwill for all. Therefore, we at CMT have decided to honor a smattering of the significant level of current Christmas songs, plus also highlight them against a few other standout holiday moments in country music’s century-long history.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy