It's all-change with the Warzone Pacific update - Verdansk is going to be gone for good and Caldera is set to be the new main Warzone map for years to come. The future of Rebirth Island is still uncertain, though - we know what to expect for Season One, at least - and there's a lot of talk about the current selection of Warzone playlist options. Here's everything you need to know about whether Resurgence is going to be available following the Warzone Pacific update.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO