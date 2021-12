This week we review Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 3 “The Greater Good”. This week’s episode saw Zeke being questioned by Kevin Witman, and showing him the card that officer Ramirez gave him previously. This move raises questions, as Ramirez is currently labeled as missing after Cane disposed of him last season. Tariq is also one step closer to gaining custody of his little sister, but will he be able to provide a stable life for her?. Diana also visits her father and begins looking into his case. We discuss all of these things and more in this fruitful discussion about the Starz Power Universe.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO