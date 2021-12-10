ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Prince Albert of Monaco’s wife, Princess Charlene, breaks silence to celebrate her twins’ birthday

fox40jackson.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Albert of Monaco’s wife, Princess Charlene, is sharing a sweet message for her twins as the royal continues to recover from her health woes. On Friday, the 43-year-old took to Instagram and wished son Jacques and daughter Gabriella happy birthday. The pair were photographed celebrating at the...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Monaco's Princess Charlene is being treated for emotional and physical exhaustion, husband tells People

Monaco's Princess Charlene is being treated for emotional and physical exhaustion. Princess Charlene's husband, Prince Albert, said her condition has nothing to do with their marriage. Rather, he cited the Princess' recent "surgeries and procedures." Princess Charlene is being treated outside Monaco for emotional and physical exhaustion, her husband Prince...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene's devastating health battle – the full story

Princess Charlene of Monaco spent much of 2021 in South Africa due to an illness that meant she was unable to return home to Monaco. She went without seeing her two children, six-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, as well as her husband Prince Albert II, including on their tenth wedding anniversary.
WORLD
New York Post

Princess Charlene and Princess Grace’s shared tragic Monaco ‘misery’

Real-life princesses don’t always get a fairy-tale ending. But in Monaco, tragedy has a tendency to repeat itself. Now some say that the troubles of Monaco’s Princess Charlene — who returned to Monaco in November after months in South Africa, only to leave again within days for a treatment center — eerily echo those of her late mother-in-law, the former Hollywood star Grace Kelly.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monaco#The Prince#Fox News
People

Monaco's Royal Twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques Turn 7: See Them Grow Through the Years

Lucky No. 7! Monaco's royal twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, celebrated their 7th birthdays at home in the palace on Dec. 10, 2021, with a beautiful cake, ahead of a Saturday party with a few close friends and cousins. Though mom Princess Charlene is currently away receiving medical care, dad Prince Albert promised PEOPLE the pair had a weekend of surprises in store, possibly with a SpongeBob SquarePants theme.
EUROPE
purewow.com

Who Is Princess Charlene and Why Are Royal Watchers Concerned About Her Right Now?

Sure, the members of the British Royal Family are pretty used to making headlines, but lately, we’ve been closely following a different—and much lesser-known—royal: Princess Charlene of Monaco. How come? Well, Princess Charlene, who is the wife of Prince Albert II (who himself happens to be the son of actress Grace Kelly), has been fairly absent from the spotlight this year due to health issues. In response, ﻿royal followers have grown quite concerned and expressed confusion about what exactly is going on. Here’s everything you need to know.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Princess Charlene's father shares update after she checked into treatment facility, more celeb news

Princess Charlene's father shares update on her recovery amid treatment for 'exhaustion'. Princess Charlene of Monaco's background as an Olympic swimmer makes her father confident she can overcome her recent physical and mental health setbacks. "Based on the way she used to train, I know she's tough and will get through this and come out much stronger," Michael Wittstock told YOU magazine in an interview published last week. The princess, 45, spent much of the year away from Monaco in her native South Africa while enduring multiple surgeries related to "complications from a prior medical procedure," according to People. During that time, COVID-19 concerns prevented Michael from visiting his daughter, he told YOU. "We spoke regularly on the phone, and I speak with the twins. We have a great relationship," he explained. In early November, Charlene returned home briefly to her husband, Prince Albert, and their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. But within a few days, she and her family reportedly decided she still needed more help. By Nov. 19, she'd relocated once more. Albert, 63, told People at the time that Charlene was seeking treatment for "exhaustion, both emotional and physical." The couple's twins, who were recently photographed holding signs for their mom that said they love and miss her — turn 7 on Dec. 10.
CELEBRITIES
tatler.com

Princess Charlene’s father opens up about his daughter’s health

Princess Charlene of Monaco has been battling ill health since the beginning of 2021. Earlier in the spring, she was affectively grounded in South Africa during a visit for one of her charities, following complications from a sinus infection. Several months later, she underwent surgery, and eventually, in early November, she made her long-awaited return to her adopted homeland - only to then leave again for further treatment, according to a statement at the time from her husband, Prince Albert.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene shares rare photos of twins for this special reason amid her recovery

Princess Charlene of Monaco has paid a heartfelt tribute to her children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, in honour of their seventh birthday on Friday. Taking to her Instagram page, the 43-year-old - who is currently continuing with her recovery at a treatment facility - shared a series of snaps of her twins blowing out candles on their birthday cake.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
tatler.com

When Tatler met Princess Charlene of Monaco

Once upon a time, a flaxen-haired girl was born in the city of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The year was 1978. Her gazelle-like frame gave her a natural predisposition to athleticism; by the time Charlene Lynette Wittstock was eight, it was clear that she could swim like a fish. Her mother Lynette, a swimming teacher, and her father Michael, a sales director, nurtured her talent, yet neither imagined that their aquatic daughter would grow up to marry a prince. But on 2 July 2011 Charlene Wittstock will assume the title of Her Serene Highness The Princess of Monaco, a position once occupied by Prince Albert II of Monaco's mother, Grace Kelly.
WORLD
Telegraph

Prince Albert takes on developers in a battle for Monaco’s future

Turn eight of the Monte Carlo’s Formula One circuit, known simply as ‘Portier’ among motor racing devotees, has seen its fair share of controversy over the years. Arguably the most famous took place in 1988. Ayrton Senna, who had dominated proceedings during Monaco’s F1 weekend, crashed into the barriers late into the race, handing victory to his French teammate and fierce rival Alain Prost.
WORLD
tatler.com

Princess Caroline's ex finds love again with Spanish artist

They have been estranged for several years and now Princess Caroline of Monaco's husband, Prince Ernst August of Hanover, has reportedly moved on with a new love. The German royal is rumoured to be dating Claudia Stilianopoulos, a Spanish artist 20 years his junior, after the pair met in Ibiza in July.
BEAUTY & FASHION
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy