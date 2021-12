Undated (KROC-AM News) - A final tally of the traffic crashes that occurred during the first major winter storm of the season in southern Minnesota exceeded 300. The State Patrol says it received reports of 321 crashes between 6 AM on Friday and noon on Saturday. One of the crashes, in which alcohol was also listed as a possible contributing factor, resulted in the death of the California man late Friday night in Maplewood.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO