LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today was warm with high temperatures topping out in the mid 70s east to upper 70s out west. Overnight, it’ll be extremely warm and breezy. Temperatures will only fall into the mid 50s NW to mid 60s SE. Winds will stay out of the southeast to south at 10 to 15mph. Gusts will likely stay in the low 20s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy. Some hit/miss showers will pop-up across Texoma tomorrow morning, but will be very isolated and limited in nature, as those who are lucky to see rain will only see it in the form of light drizzle to patchy fog.

LAWTON, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO