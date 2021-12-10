A Look Inside the Legendary Villa Balbiano, AKA the ‘House of Gucci’

While you reveled in the fast-paced, familial drama of House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, you'll likely agree one aspect of the film is perhaps more gripping than anything else: the breathtaking filming locations. As Patrizia Reggiani (played by Gaga) charms her way to becoming Maurizio Gucci's (played by Driver) wife, viewers are taken on a deep dive into the complicated inner workings of the Gucci family and the early roots of one of today's most recognizable high-fashion labels. Serving as the settings for the movie's most dramatic moments are some of the most beautiful locations in Italy, like the snow-covered mountains of the Cortina D'Ampezzo Ski Resort, Milan's Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, or the luxury Villa Balbiano.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 DAYS AGO