A Look Inside the Legendary Villa Balbiano, AKA the ‘House of Gucci’

Look alive, fashionistas: Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated film, House of Gucci, hit theaters last week… and we have thoughts. If you have yet to see the movie—or you’re someone who prefers going for manicures over matinees—here’s what you need to know: it’s a biopic is based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2000 book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed, and follows the true, shocking story of Patrizia Reggiani’s murderous plot against her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci—the grandson of the company's founder, Guccio Gucci (played by Adam Driver). “Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth and how far a family will go for control,” according to MGM’s official synopsis.
