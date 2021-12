EU leaders will try to rescue their outreach to five former Soviet republics of eastern Europe on Wednesday, all of them would-be partners undermined by Russian meddling and regional strife. The "Eastern Partnership" has already lost a member: Belarus, which broke with the grouping in June after criticism from EU capitals of strongman Alexander Lukashenko's disputed re-election. The remaining five partners -- Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan -- will send leaders to Brussels to meet the heads of the 27 member states, one day ahead of a full EU summit. "The timing of this summit has been well chosen, because these countries are going through a complicated spell," a senior European official explained.

POLITICS ・ 38 MINUTES AGO