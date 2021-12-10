ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Wolverine TV: Michigan assistant Saddi Washington talks improved offense, strength of the Big Ten, more

By Clayton Sayfie about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan Wolverines basketball assistant coach Saddi Washington met with the media ahead of the team’s game against...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
On3.com

Desmond Howard fires back at criticism for Heisman Ceremony comments

Desmond Howard isn’t having any criticism for comments he made during his interview with the finalists at the Heisman Trophy Ceremony. In a tweet following the ceremony, the former Michigan Wolverine defended his joke that came at the expense of Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud. “I would like to...
NFL
FanSided

5 ideal transfer destinations for Auburn QB Bo Nix

Auburn legacy Bo Nix dropped a bombshell by entering the transfer portal, but now where could the former 5-star quarterback land in college football?. It wasn’t all that long ago when it would’ve been crazy to suggest that Bo Nix, the son of a former Auburn star who seemingly has the program in his blood, would leave the Tigers. But that, however, is the reality we now live in.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Washington Township, MI
City
Wolverine, MI
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Local
Michigan College Sports
The Spun

Former Ohio State Player Uses 1 Word To Describe Desmond Howard

A former Ohio State player doesn’t think the world of former Michigan star Desmond Howard. Johnnie Dixon III called Howard a clown after he was trolling Ohio Stae quarterback C.J. Stroud during the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Howard was asking star Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson if he accomplished his...
OHIO STATE
ClutchPoints

USC QB Kedon Slovis makes transfer decision after Lincoln Riley’s arrival

The USC Trojans figure to have a new face under center in 2022, as quarterback Kedon Slovis has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to college football insider Pete Thamel. Slovis’ decision to enter the portal comes less than two weeks after it was announced that Lincoln Riley would take over as head coach at USC, though it’s unclear if Riley’s arrival is related to Slovis’ impending departure.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Saddi Washington
Person
Franz Wagner
On3.com

4-star WR C.J. Williams decommits from Notre Dame

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star wide receiver C.J. Williams tells On3 that he has decommitted from Notre Dame. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Williams had been committed to the Irish since August. Williams sent a statement to On3 regarding his decommitment:. Dear family, friends & supporters,. I would like to start...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Pacers#Michigan Wolverines
WIS-TV

Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina. Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message. This news comes after the top...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

The Cowboys Will Feature A New Running Back On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys will be down one of their most explosive weapons on Sunday. Ahead of the team’s matchup against the Washington Football Team, Tony Pollard was ruled out with a foot injury. Enter “Hard Knocks” star JaQuan Hardy. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys add receiver to COVID-19 reserves list

The Dallas Cowboys added receiver Cedrick Wilson to the COVID-19/reserves list Monday, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. He is expected to miss their game Sunday against the New York Giants. Wilson returned from an ankle injury this past Sunday against Washington after missing Week 13 against New Orleans. He...
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban reveals when he knew Bryce Young could win Heisman

Bryce Young’s name is being heavily talked about, and rightfully so. The standout Alabama quarterback has put together a sensational season, has the Crimson Tide ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff and has racked up a handful of top awards. After already being named the Associated Press...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Shane Beamer takes dunking on your team to another level

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is keeping things loose in the building ahead of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The Gamecocks posted footage of the first-year head coach dunking on players and staff members around the facility this week. The reactions were priceless as the SC native shocked the unsuspecting victims with his athleticism.
NFL
On3.com

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker enters the transfer portal

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Jamal Morris has entered the transfer portal according to Matt Zenitz of On3. A redshirt sophomore out of Houston, TX, Morris is a former four-star on the On3 Consensus. Morris has played in 22 games over his three years in Norman, with 2019 being a redshirt year....
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy