The Historic Paramount Theater just released the schedule for the 2022 film series and to say some of the greatest movies ever will be shown is an understatement. As an avid Star Wars nerd, I am stoked to see that, arguably, the greatest Star Wars film ever will be part of next year's film series. That's right, The Empire Strikes Back will be part of the annual series.

ABILENE, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO