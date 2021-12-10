ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Bitcoin backers no more put off by latest declines than in May."

By Noemi Jansana / Alejandra Zamora
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe digital assets market is unable to shake off the bearish sentiment that dominates Bitcoin and altcoins trading since last weekend's 20% drops. The queen of the 'cryptos' is still wedged in a range between $46,000 as support and $53,000 as resistance, with $50,000 as the waterline. However, the downward pressure...

A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

Of the dozens of central bank meetings crammed into this week, the Federal Reserve is seen stealing the show with a tapering start and possible early rate-hike hints. After the “worst inflation call in history” and its credibility shattered, Chair Jerome Powell will need to take the reins hard, says Allianz’s chief adviser Mohamed El-Erian. So we’ll see if a potentially sterner Fed knocks the S&P 500, which glided to a new high on Friday despite nosebleed consumer prices, off the Santa rally path.
Why Cathie Wood Thinks Ethereum Is More Undervalued Than Bitcoin

ARK Invest's founder and CEO Cathie Wood believes the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is significantly undervalued. What Happened: In a recent interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, Wood said that Ethereum’s position as a “venue for DeFi and NFTs” makes it even more undervalued than the market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).
Gold futures mark lowest finish in nearly 2 weeks

Gold futures declined on Tuesday, marking their first loss in three sessions and lowest finish in nearly two weeks as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due Wednesday. Bulls and bears have been waiting for a fresh directional catalyst and this may come in the form of the Fed meeting or other economic events that could impact risk sentiment, said Lukman Otunuga, manager, market analysis at FXTM. "Should the Fed step up the gear on tapering, this is likely to punish gold prices as the dollar appreciates, yields rise and rate hike expectations jump." For now, support for gold can be found at $1,765, with resistance around the psychological $1,800 level, he said. February gold fell $16, or 0.9%, to settle at $1,772.30 an ounce for the lowest most-active contract finish since Dec. 2, FactSet data show.
Dow books first back-to-back losses in December ahead of Federal Reserve's crucial policy meeting

Stocks ended lower for a second straight session Tuesday, ahead of an important meeting of the Federal Reserve and a policy update due Wednesday afternoon. Further evidence of inflation rising helped to spark a fresh bout of selling on the day, after the U.S. government released data on wholesale prices that showed a rise that helped to affirm investors' concern over growing pricing pressures. The producer-price index rose 0.8% in November, above the 0.5% advance forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. And the yield curve, the differential between short-dated and longer-dated Treasurys were flattening, which usually signals that investors are betting on coming economic weakness or even a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 105 points, or 0.3%, to reach 35,546, the S&P 500 index finished down 0.7% to 4,634, while the Nasdaq Composite Index lead losses for the main benchmarks, ending off 1.1% at 15,237. However, the major stock indexes closed off their worst levels of the session. In corporate news, shares of Tesla Inc. were down 0.1%, after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold more shares.
Most big cryptocurrencies rise as Dogecoin soars

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Tuesday, with Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) seeing the biggest change, soaring 22.19% to 19 cents. Seven additional currencies posted gains Tuesday. Ripple (XRPUSD) increased 3.45% to 81 cents, and Uniswap (UNIUSD) increased 2.93% to $14.60.
Dow industrials, S&P 500 book worst day in about 2 weeks as omicron jitters resurface ahead of key Fed decision

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday declined ahead of the start of the final gathering of the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2021 and as investors continued to wrestle with concerns about omicron, as the variant spread in parts of Europe, causing full and partial lockdowns. The Dow Jones Industrials Average fell nearly 320 points, or 0.9%, to 35,651. The S&P 500 index also closed down 0.9% to reach 4,668, falling below 4,700. Both benchmarks registered their worst daily declines since Dec. 1, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 1.4% to reach 15,413. The Fed concludes...
Bitcoin is below $50,000 and "will remain sideways until the Fed´s decision"

Traders in the cryptocurrency market have learned the lesson that Bitcoin left them with on December 4th. Because of this, they have thought twice before settling into leveraged positions this past weekend. All in all, the queen of cryptocurrencies returned to one-week lows on December 11th, slightly below $47,000, while rallies have been capped for four consecutive sessions at $50,000. This scenario leads analysts to believe that the sideways market will continue until the decision of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is known.
Bitcoin Slide Brings Losses Since Record High to More Than 30%

Proponents have long argued that Bitcoin and other digital assets, on account of their being an idiosyncratic asset class, could act as hedges against swings in other areas of the financial market. Bitcoin tumbled below a closely watched price level as the slide in the largest cryptocurrency from its all-time...
