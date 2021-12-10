ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Fox News mocked as contributor likens burned Christmas tree to Pearl Harbor

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DHhi0_0dJbAeM600

Fox News have been mocked after Rev Jacques DeGraff, a frequent contributor, compared the burning down of a Christmas tree to the attack on Pearl Harbor .

Rev DeGraff made the comparison between the burning down of the Fox News Christmas tree on Wednesday and the attack on Hawaii in 1941 during a relighting ceremony on Thursday night.

Surrounded by a crowd, Fox News anchors and contributors, as well as members of the New York Police Department, he declared: “I’m here because these colours do not run”.

Rev DeGraff, citing the 80-year anniversary of the attack by Japan’s military on the US, said “80 years ago this week, they tried to extinguish the darkness in a place called Pearl Harbor. We didn’t fold then, and we won’t fold now!”

The attack on Pearl Harbor, a US Naval base, caused the deaths of more than 2,000 and the sinking of dozens of US ships and led to the United States entering the Second World War, while the attack on the Fox News Christmas tree did not result in any such casualties.

The 49-year-old suspect, Craig Tamanaha, was released by the New York Police Department on Thursday, and no political motivation was found for the arson attack.

Reports suggested that Mr Tamanaha had a history of bizarre acts – which allegedly included exposing himself outside the ongoing trial of Ghislaine Maxwell in the southern US district court of Manhattan.

Laura Bassett , the editor-in-chief of Jezebel , was among the many who mocked and denounced Rev DeGraff for the comparison, and complained that Fox News had not stopped covering the burning of its Christmas tree.

“I just want to be clear that a random mentally ill man with no apparent political motivations set a Christmas tree on fire in Manhattan, and Fox News will spend the next 30 years being this dramatic about it,” Ms Bassett wrote.

“It isn’t even a real tree,” wrote Fred Wellman of the Lincoln Project. “It was a decorated metal cone. It isn’t the f****** USS Arizona you imbeciles.”

Helen Kennedy, a former writer for New York Daily News , added: “I’ve seen a lot of people mocking the comparison to Pearl Harbor, but what the heck does ‘they tried to extinguish the darkness’ mean?”

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Hawaii State
Daily Mail

'I was on the phone in real time': Fox News' Tucker Carlson reveals his son Buckley was working in the Captiol during the Jan. 6 riot as he brushes off criticism of his Patriot Purge series

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has revealed that his son, a Congressional staffer, was working in the US Capitol during the January 6 riot. Carlson was responding to criticism that his controversial series Patriot Purge was a whitewash or 'revisionist history' when he made the revelation on the Fourth Watch Podcast hosted by Steve Krakauer.
PROTESTS
Forward

‘It’s about Hanukkah,’ Fox News host says about Christmas trees after her network’s burns down

(JTA) — For one thing, Hanukkah is over. For another, you mark the holiday by burning candles, not entire fir trees. Maybe that was what Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt was getting at when she said that the man arrested for allegedly burning down the Christmas tree outside Fox News Channel headquarters in New York was attacking, among other things, Hanukkah.
CELEBRATIONS
mediaite.com

Brian Kilmeade Blames ‘Left Wing’ Officials After Fox News Christmas Tree Gets Burned Down: ‘You Get Chaos’

Fox & Friends swiftly accused the “Left” of being soft on crime as they mourned the burning of Fox News’ Christmas tree on Wednesday morning. Fox’s Shannon Bream broke the news overnight as she showed footage of the tree going up in flames outside the News Corp building in Manhattan, and a suspect has been placed under arrest. As Fox & Friends covered the news in the morning, Brian Kilmeade pronounced it “beyond tragic and angers everybody,” Ainsley Earhardt called it “so sad,” and Steve Doocy asked, “what kind of a person lights a Christmas tree on fire?”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Bassett
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
HuffingtonPost

Man Held As Fox News' Giant Christmas Tree Goes Up In Flames

A man is in custody after a 50-foot Christmas tree outside the News Corp. Building in New York, which houses Fox News, went up in flames early Wednesday. Fox News security spotted the 49-year-old suspect climbing what the conservative network has dubbed its “All-American Christmas Tree” in Fox Square on the Avenue of the Americas at around 12:14 a.m., the New York Police Department told HuffPost in a statement.
WORLD
Popculture

Christmas Tree Outside Fox News Headquarters Set on Fire, Suspect Identified

A suspect is in custody after a large Christmas tree outside Fox News' New York City headquarters was set on fire early Wednesday morning. The New York Police Department confirmed hours later that a 49-year-old man, identified as Craig Tamanaha, had been identified as a suspect and arrested in connection to the fire. Tamanaha faced numerous charges.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Pearl Harbor#Casualties#Christmas Tree#Arson
The Week

Man arrested after allegedly setting Fox News' Christmas tree on fire

A man has been arrested after the Christmas tree outside of Fox News' headquarters in New York City went up in flames. The New York Police Department confirmed to The New York Times that a 49-year-old man is in custody after Fox News' 50-foot "All-American Christmas Tree" in Manhattan caught fire early on Wednesday. The incident came days after the tree was lit on Sunday, and footage of it burning was broadcast on Fox News.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
primetimer.com

Fox News will erect a new "All American" Christmas tree after its Fox Square Christmas tree was burned down in an arson fire

"Earlier this morning, Fox News Media’s All-American Christmas tree outside our building on Fox Square was set on fire in a malicious arson attack," Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a memo to staff. "The 50-foot tree, which was just lit in a beautiful on-air ceremony on Sunday night, was engulfed in flames and smoke permeated the building. There were no injuries and thankfully all employees working inside the building remained safe throughout the duration of the fire." ALSO: Fox & Friends blames the leadership of the left and "crime surge" for this morning's arson fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheWrap

Fox News HQ’s Outdoor Christmas Tree Set Ablaze, Suspect Arrested

A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after the Christmas tree outside of Fox News’ headquarters was set on fire after midnight. Multiple outlets reported the arrest, including Fox News itself and the New York Post, which is also located in the building on New York City’s Avenue of the Americas, as they are both News Corp properties.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NWI.com

Chris Wallace leaves Fox News for CNN+

CBS News reports veteran Fox News anchor Chris Wallace is jumping ship. AP seeks answers from US gov't on tracking of journalists. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press sought answers Monday from the Department of Homeland Security on its use of sensitive government databases for tracking international terrorists to investigate as many as 20 American journalists, including an acclaimed AP reporter.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Big Lead

Fox News' Giant Christmas Tree Burned in Fire, Arson Suspected

Fire engulfed and seriously damaged the 50-foot Christmas tree outside of Fox News' Manhattan headquarters overnight. Arson is suspected and police say they have a suspect in custody. Fox News security spotted the 49-year-old man climbing the 50-foot-tall tree at the center of Fox Square just after midnight. The Sixth...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

379K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy