Get Real About Income With the Right Real Estate ETF

By Tom Lydon
etftrends.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal estate is a beloved income destination, particularly when interest rates are low, as is the case today. However, investors need to assess the differences between various exchange traded funds in this category. Take the case of the ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEArca: RDOG). When it comes to...

www.etftrends.com

etftrends.com

Real Estate ETFs Can Deliver Again in 2022

This year, the real estate sector is one of the top-performing groups in the S&P 500, and some research firms believe that bullishness will carry into 2022. That would be constructive for an array of exchange traded funds, including the ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ: REIT). The actively managed REIT debuted in late February and has done well despite missing out on almost the first two months of the year. The ALPS fund is higher by 24.46% since its launch.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Moneyball Investing: Trust the Data, Not the Behavior

How do you define risk? For Billy Beane, the famed general manager of the A’s, risk meant something far different to him than the team’s scouts. By virtue of their role as talent evaluators, their version of risk incorporated job security concerns about their own supposed expertise and know-how. Billy only cared about data. He didn’t trust his scouts or even his own mind to make the best decisions…he wanted to strip all of that out and focus only on the data.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

MLPs, UBTI, ETFs, and IRAs: What You Need to Know

Unrelated Business Taxable Income (UBTI) is the income that can trigger Unrelated Business Income Tax (UBIT) for tax-exempt organizations and retirement accounts. Investors can own MLPs directly in tax-exempt accounts but may have to worry about UBIT if UBTI exceeds $1,000. Investors can own ETFs that predominately hold MLPs in...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

J.P. Morgan Launches Firm’s First Active Sustainability ETF

J.P. Morgan has announced in a press release the launch of their first active, sustainable ETF, the JPMorgan Climate Change Solutions ETF (TEMP). The fund is one that utilizes artificial intelligence along with the insights of J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s portfolio management teams to identify securities and manage the portfolio.
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

Don’t Make This Common Mistake Regarding ETF Liquidity

Exchange traded funds have experienced another record-breaking year of inflows, and as more advisors look to the popular investment vehicle, it’s important to understand how ETF liquidity works to ensure that clients are getting the most out of their ETF investments. ETFs allow for portfolio flexibility and diversity through...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Income Opportunities With Real Assets

Real assets, which include commodities, precious metals, real estate, and infrastructure, tend to perform better in inflationary periods. With the year drawing to a close, advisors and investors are often reevaluating portfolio allocations – adding positions in areas of conviction for the year ahead and taking profits in categories that have done well while harvesting losses in other areas.
REAL ESTATE
Wave of Long Island

Unfiltered Real Estate

There, I said it. The residents of Belle Harbor and Neponsit were recently blindsided by a government plan that includes reconstructing and expanding the existing dunes on the beach while promising more security to homeowners. As a result, obstructive and cumbersome ramps allowing handicapped folks to surmount these giant structures will be required by law. The community has been staunchly opposed to much of the dune portion of the project. The fierce opposition has been to the proposed switchback ramping systems that will force all beachgoers to traverse hundreds of feet of meandering ramps just to get to and from the sand, as well as the proposed handicapped pathway connecting all these ramps. Many believe however that the pathway’s true purpose is to connect the Rockaway Boardwalk with Riis Park. As a result, this quiet residential neighborhood will now be connecting the two crowded popular destinations that were each designed for the masses. If the fundamental need for this contentious pathway is truly to provide access to the ramping systems rather than connecting the two destinations, then by simply eliminating the dunes we can solve both problems.
REAL ESTATE
etftrends.com

This Bank ETF Topped Invesco Inflows Over the Past Week

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) has been taking in the most fund flows within the past week, highlighting the recent strength in bank stocks. With the Omicron variant slowly fading away into the background, inflation can now come to the forefront. The Federal Reserve is looking to taper its stimulus measures amid rising inflation, so interest rates are expected to rise in 2022.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Crypto Miner Sell-Off Brings Opportunity With This ETF

Recent weakness in bitcoin and other digital assets is being felt elsewhere as shares of crypto mining stocks are being punished. Some analysts argue that retrenchment in bitcoin mining equities is a case of too much too soon and that some of these names are buyable on the dip. That could signal opportunity with exchange traded funds, such as the VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP).
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Closed-End Funds Offering Good Values, Big Income

High yields and above-average income are desirable traits, particularly in today’s climate of depressed bond yields, but those favorable characteristics don’t come cheap. At least, that’s the conventional wisdom. However, some closed-end funds are currently sporting attractive valuations, and that could highlight valuation opportunity with the income-rich Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA: PCEF).
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Buffered Outcome ETFs Can Help Investors Stay Invested, Limit Downside Risks

The buffered outcome exchange traded fund suite may be the right type of strategy to consider as we transition to year-end and look to 2022. In the recent webcast, Buffered Outcome ETFs: Participate in Markets, Prepare for 2022 Risk, Charlie Ripley, VP of portfolio management at Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC, warned that the narrative for the market outlook is seeing some subtle shifts as the Fed recognizes that it needs to adjust policy sooner than it would have liked to. Specifically, GDP is expected to be above trend, but lower than 2021. Rates will rise faster in the front-end than the long-end, leading to a flatter curve. A less dovish Fed policy could lead to bond tapering ending in H1, with policy rate lift-off to follow. Meanwhile, inflation has reached post-GFC highs, and the transitory view is out the window.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Right Recipe for Renewables Exposure in This ETF

The universe of renewable energy exchange traded funds expanded rapidly in recent years as investors prioritized clean tech and climate-aware strategies. With that expansion comes more choice, which is always a positive, but investors also need to recognize that not all renewable energy ETFs are cut from the same cloth. Another point worth remembering is that some of the seasoned funds in this category are still relevant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

VNQI: Simple, Cheap, Strong International Real Estate Index ETF

VNQI - Basics. Underlying Index: S&P Global ex-U.S. Property Index. VNQI is an international real estate index ETF. The fund is administered by Vanguard, the second-largest investment management firm in the world, and the largest providers of index funds in the same. Long-time readers know Vanguard is my top choice for simple index ETFs, and VNQI is no exception.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

ETF of the Week: Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST)

ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon discussed the Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show. MUST seeks investment results that, before fees and expenses, closely correspond to the index’s performance. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in bonds and other debt instruments issued by or on behalf of state or local governmental units whose interests are exempted from U.S. federal income tax.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Why You Should Consider an ETF Targeting Transparent Companies

Exchange traded fund investors should consider the investment case for transparent companies when searching for growth opportunities. In the recent webcast, Invest with Impact: The Importance of Transparency in a Portfolio, Paul A. Pagnato, chairman at Transparency Invest and co-chairman at Cresset, argued that investors should consider an investment approach centered on transparency. For example, the Transparency Index utilizes an exclusionary screening process to remove what the index describes as non-transparent industries. According to a prospectus sheet, the index excludes the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) industries, including alcohol, banking, chemicals, confectionery, fossil fuel transportation, gambling, metals, minerals, natural gas, oil, and tobacco.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Quants Are Ready to Descend Upon the Corporate Bond Market

Quantitative trading has made its mark in equities, but now mathematically-based strategies are ready to descend upon the corporate bond market. The early image of a Wall Street trader was someone with nerves of steel who had an uncanny ability to determine where an asset was heading. Now, intuition is being swapped out for computers and mathematical wizards who can crunch data in order to make a trading decision.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Top 10 Active ETFs of 2021 by Flows

The year is close to wrapping up, and while December will still see a flurry of activity within ETFs from tax-loss harvesting and other activities by investors, it’s worth looking back on the top performing ETFs that experienced record-setting performances by markets over the past year. Active ETFs are being launched at far higher rates than their passive counterparts, and one of the newest launches has already snagged a spot in the top 10 actively managed ETFs within two months of launch.
STOCKS

