This Bank ETF Topped Invesco Inflows Over the Past Week

By Ben Hernandez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) has been taking in the most fund flows within the past week, highlighting the recent strength in bank stocks. With the Omicron variant slowly fading away into the background, inflation can now come to the forefront. The Federal Reserve is looking to taper its stimulus...

Of the dozens of central bank meetings crammed into this week, the Federal Reserve is seen stealing the show with a tapering start and possible early rate-hike hints. After the “worst inflation call in history” and its credibility shattered, Chair Jerome Powell will need to take the reins hard, says Allianz’s chief adviser Mohamed El-Erian. So we’ll see if a potentially sterner Fed knocks the S&P 500, which glided to a new high on Friday despite nosebleed consumer prices, off the Santa rally path.
