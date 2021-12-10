John Mellencamp releases new track from upcoming album, which has a cover courtesy of his son

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jeff Parker has released "Four Folks," a song from his upcoming solo guitar album Forfolks, due on vinyl and digitally December 10, 2021, with CD to follow on December 17, via International Anthem and Nonesuch Records. You can hear it below and here. The song is a tune first written by Parker and recorded in 1995 and is one of six original compositions on the album, including "La Jetée," a tune he recorded with Isotope 217 in 1997 and with Tortoise in 1998. Forfolks also includes interpretations of Thelonious Monk's "Ugly Beauty" and the standard "My Ideal." The four totally new original compositions are loop-driven, stratiform works that marry melodic improvisation with electronic textures. As Parker says: "I am trying to create a sonic world for me to wander around in." The album was recorded by Graeme Gibson at Sholo Studio in Altadena, California (aka Jeff's house) over two days in June 2021.

