ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

John Mellencamp releases new track from upcoming album, which has a cover courtesy of his son

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost fans know that John Mellencamp is a talented painter, but it seems like his son is following in his footsteps. On Friday, the rocker revealed that the painting on the...

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 96

John Mellencamp Details Upcoming ‘Strictly a One-Eyed Jack’ Album

John Mellencamp has announced a new album, Strictly a One-Eyed Jack, which will hit shelves on Jan. 21. The heartland rocker previewed the LP with a new single titled “Chasing Rainbows,” released today. You can listen to the song below, and you can preorder Strictly a One-Eyed Jack now via Amazon Music and Apple Music.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Ignite To Release New Album In March

Ignite‘s sixth studio album and first with new frontman Eli Santana (of Holy Grail) will be out on March 25th. Century Media will be releasing that self-titled affair with more details, including pre-order options, to launch soon. A video for the band’s most recent single “The River” is available to view below:
MUSIC
go955.com

Elton John guitarist Davey Johnstone to release new solo album in January; check out lead single, “Melting Snow”

Longtime Elton John guitarist Davey Johnstone will release his first solo album in nearly 50 years, Deeper than My Roots, on February 4. The project was a true family affair, as Johnstone’s youngest son, Elliott, sings lead vocals on most of the album, his son Charlie recorded many of the basic tracks at his home in California and contributed keyboard and backing vocals, and his son Jesse played drums on some of the songs.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
John Mellencamp
Complex

Lucky Daye Shares Title Track Off Upcoming ‘CandyDrip’ Album

Lucky Daye has returned with the title track from his CandyDrip album. “Candy Drip” arrives just over two months after the R&B up-and-comer dropped “Over,” the debut single from his upcoming sophomore album. CandyDrip will mark Daye’s first project since February, when he dropped Table for Two, a seven-track EP...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Eyed Jack#Abc Audio#Farm Aid
mxdwn.com

Old Crow Medicine Show Announce New Album Paint This Town For April 2022 Release, Share New Music Video For Title Track

Folk Country band Old Crow Medicine has announced a new album Paint This Town to be released in April of 2022. They also released a new song and video for the title track “Paint This Town.” In the video for the song, we follow the life of a teenager living in a small town in America. He at first attempts to buy alcohol using a fake ID, then the party he is at gets busted by the cops and they all escape. After regrouping and meeting in a small town cafe that is closing up, the teenager and his friends regroup and party in front of cars on an old road, this time joined by the band playing the song.
MUSIC
kono1011.com

Watch Video For New John Mellencamp Song “Chasing Rainbows”

On January 21st, 2022 we’ll get a new John Mellencamp album “Strictly A One-Eyed Jack”. You can see the album cover below. The cover is a portrait of John wearing an eye patch done by his 26 year old son Speck Mellencamp. At first Mellencamp had put...
MUSIC
Singersroom

Masicka releases new album “438”

On December 3, dance-hall star Masicka released his new album, “438”. “438” is a 16 track album which was released during a listening session hosted by ONERpm in the heart of New York’s Times Square. The session was attended by various media outlets, fellow artists, and actors including actor Michael Rainey Jr., of ‘Power’.
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Underoath are teasing their upcoming album with new single 'Numb'

Underoath have shared their new single, 'Numb'. It's the latest track from the band's upcoming seventh full-length 'Voyeurist', set for release on 14th January via Fearless Records. Guitarist Tim McTague explains: "Numb feels like a classic They’re Only Chasing Safety song done with adult minds and ideas. It’s the only...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lyric Video
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mxdwn.com

Cat Power Shares Two New Singles Of Her Upcoming Covers Album

In anticipation of her upcoming album Covers, Cat Power has shared two singles: her version of Billie Holiday’s “I’ll Be Seeing You” and a new edition of her 2006 song “Hate” that has been retitled “Unhate” for the forthcoming album. In the video for “I’ll Be Seeing You,” the artist stands on a stage in a suit and top hat, speaking to the sad souls of the guests and employees of the bar in which she sings. The song was inspired by the artist’s recent personal losses.
MUSIC
Top40-Charts

Jeff Parker Releases "Four Folks" From Upcoming Album 'Forfolks'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jeff Parker has released "Four Folks," a song from his upcoming solo guitar album Forfolks, due on vinyl and digitally December 10, 2021, with CD to follow on December 17, via International Anthem and Nonesuch Records. You can hear it below and here. The song is a tune first written by Parker and recorded in 1995 and is one of six original compositions on the album, including "La Jetée," a tune he recorded with Isotope 217 in 1997 and with Tortoise in 1998. Forfolks also includes interpretations of Thelonious Monk's "Ugly Beauty" and the standard "My Ideal." The four totally new original compositions are loop-driven, stratiform works that marry melodic improvisation with electronic textures. As Parker says: "I am trying to create a sonic world for me to wander around in." The album was recorded by Graeme Gibson at Sholo Studio in Altadena, California (aka Jeff's house) over two days in June 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Soompi

NCT DREAM Stars In New Teasers For “Dreaming” From Upcoming Album “Universe”

NCT DREAM has released a set of teaser photos for their upcoming song “Dreaming”!. On December 1 at midnight KST, NCT DREAM unveiled teaser photos for their track video for their new song “Dreaming,” which will be included on NCT’s upcoming full-group album “Universe.”. Although NCT has previously shared a...
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson's Big Hallmark News

The Voice and Hallmark fans, prepare for your worlds to collide thanks to Kelly Clarkson. Hallmark’s annual TV movie lineup “Countdown to Christmas” kicked off right before Halloween, and now, only a few weeks before Christmas, there are still many festive titles to watch. Among the upcoming Hallmark movies is a two-part original movie called Sister Swap, which will begin on December 5 with Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday followed by Sister Swap: A Christmas in the City on December 12. In the second Sister Swap movie, viewers will be treated to Kelly’s incredible voice as part of the soundtrack.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Who’s Favorite to Win It All?

As we get down to some of the final performances, do we have one contestant edging ahead of the others for that infamous title of “The Voice?”. There are still a couple more rounds of performances that will give contestants the chance to wow voters at home. On Monday the current artists must deliver amazing performances in order to stay alive in the competition and make it into the Finals.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy