At their very core, digital currencies were created as a way for making monetary transactions free from centralized concern. Ironic today, as banks are now offering users a way to buy digital currencies, a concept that loses almost all meaning for economic freedom. That said, the benefits of digital currencies are not lost; they just require a “native” storage method. For the uninitiated, cryptocurrencies are stored in a crypto wallet, a device or program that cryptocurrency holders use to send, receive and manage digital currencies. However, wallets can take many forms – some of which don’t provide the end-user with full control over their crypto.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO