TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — Continuing his administration’s campaign against critical race theory, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday teased legislation that he said would, in part, allow parents to sue schools that teach the theory. Flanked by Republican lawmakers, parents and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, the governor held an event in Wildwood to announce what he called the “Stop Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees Act,” or Stop W.O.K.E. Act. The legislation, which as of Wednesday had not been filed, would be considered during the 2022 session, which will start Jan. 11. DeSantis decried critical race theory, which is centered on the premise that...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO