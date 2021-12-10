ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

We’ll Take Any and All Snow You May Have in Idaho

By Bill Colley
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A fellow told me this week that some of our highest peaks are bare. I saw more snow in the South Hills in October than we saw at Thanksgiving. While I may not like driving in it, we desperately need it to battle the drought. A big snowpack in winter brings...

