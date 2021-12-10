Michigan State basketball makes top-5 for highly coveted 2023 PG Jeremy Fears Jr.

Tom Izzo is heating up on the recruiting trail, once again, as the season rolls on through the month of December. One of his top wants for his 2023 recruiting class is point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. of La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana.

Fears is currently ranked as a high 4-star and the No. 26 overall player and No. 5 overall point guard according to 247Sports.

Fears cut his list down to five on Friday morning.

Michigan State was featured alongside Michigan, Kansas, Illinois and UConn in the top five.

Illinois is the perceived leader at this time, but there is still a long way to go in this recruitment.