Public Input Needed on Plan to Protect Joe Pool Lake

Grand Prairie, Texas
Grand Prairie, Texas
 4 days ago

View a draft of the watershed protection plan and make comments.

The Trinity River Authority, cities of Grand Prairie, Cedar Hill, Mansfield, Midlothian and the Joe Pool Lake Watershed Protection Partnership are seeking public comments for the draft Joe Pool Lake Watershed Protection Plan.

The watershed protection plan was recommended to restore and protect water quality in Mountain Creek and Walnut Creek; ultimately protecting Joe Pool Lake's water quality.

Public comments will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 31, 2022 in one of the following ways:

  • By email to Heather Firn
  • By phone to Heather Firn at 817-467-4343
  • By mail to: Trinity River Authority, 5300 S. Collins, Arlington, TX 76018
  • In person Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Trinity River Authority, 5300 S. Collins, Arlington, TX 76018

Residents who would like to view a hard copy of the draft Joe Pool Lake Watershed Protection Plan may do so on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Trinity River Authority, 5300 S. Collins, Arlington, TX 76018.

“While Joe Pool Lake currently meets federal and state water quality standards, adding the public’s input to help finalize the draft plan is important toward maintaining Joe Pool Lake’s integrity as a valuable resource,” stated Heather Firn, watershed scientist at the Trinity River Authority. "Members of the Partnership have worked diligently to ensure the draft plan represents a wide range of viewpoints and that it addresses water quality issues at the local level."

After the draft plan is finalized, the Joe Pool Lake Watershed Protection Partnership, in conjunction with TRA and the cities of Grand Prairie, Cedar Hill, Mansfield, and Midlothian will begin implementing the plan. Implementation measures are voluntary and include technical and financial assistance programs for local stakeholders. Plans to provide additional environmental education programming for homeowners, local governments and business professionals will also be developed.

Grand Prairie, Texas

Grand Prairie, Texas

