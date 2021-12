We’ve been trying out all kinds of holiday treats in Disney World lately. It might seem like Disney skipped right over Thanksgiving and jumped straight into the festive season (and we won’t lie — they kinda did. Have you seen all those Christmas trees?), but we actually found a few Thanksgiving treats in the parks and at Disney Springs. And you could even get a full Thanksgiving feast at a few different restaurants on the holiday! You might be surprised by the restaurant we chose for our Thanksgiving feast (considering that it’s an Italian restaurant), but by the end of our meal we were convinced — Italians do Thanksgiving RIGHT.

