ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt undergoes surgery

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FAlBu_0dJarjEd00
Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Just as it looked like Casey Mittelstadt was ready to take the next step in his NHL career, disaster has struck. The 23-year-old forward has been out for most of the regular season so far, playing in just one game at the beginning of the year and three more in recent days. Now, after suffering another injury, the Sabres have announced Mittelstadt underwent successful surgery Friday and is out indefinitely. The club hopes he will play again this season.

It’s been a difficult road for the eighth-overall pick from 2017. Mittelstadt recorded just 39 points in his first 114 NHL games, which were spread out over three seasons. The dynamic playmaker from the University of Minnesota and the U.S. World Junior team was nowhere to be found, as the speed of the professional game swallowed his creativity. Last season, it seemed to be finding a way out, as Mittelstadt recorded 10 goals and 22 points in 41 games. Not the game-changing presence some expected him to become, but a good start for a young player finding his NHL legs.

Now, things have been set back in a big way. Mittelstadt has competed just four times in the first two months of the season and faces another long recovery period. The three-year contract he signed in September that had a chance to be a huge bargain for the Sabres is now a complete unknown once again, with it unclear when he’ll be back in the lineup.

To this point, Mittelstadt has just one goal and no assists on the season. Hopefully, he’ll get a chance to increase those totals by the end of the year.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira released from hospital, out indefinitely

Last night, after a scary hit that sent him to the ice unconscious, Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was taken to a nearby hospital and monitored overnight. After extensive testing, he has been discharged and returned home. The Blackhawks have announced that though he suffered a significant injury, Khaira is expected to make a full recovery. There is no timeline for his return to play.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets defenseman Neal Pionk suspended two games for kneeing

The Department of Player Safety has decided on a two-game suspension for Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk. The reason for the suspension was a dangerous knee on Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin, which caused the third period of last night’s game to become a “gong show” according to Auston Matthews. As the accompanying video explains:
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

What your team is thankful for: Chicago Blackhawks

As the holiday season approaches, PHR will take a look at what teams are thankful for as the season heads toward the one-quarter mark. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Mittelstadt
News 4 Buffalo

NHL releases statement on Sabres-Rangers finish

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One day after the Sabres lost a heartbreaker to the New York Rangers, the NHL has released its statement regarding the would-be game-tying goal in the final minute of Friday’s contest. Trailing 2-1 with less than a minute to go in Friday’s matchup with the New York Rangers, the Sabres put […]
NHL
NHL

Edler placed on injured reserve by Kings, likely out long term

Defenseman sustained lower-body injury in first period against Wild. Alexander Edler was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. The defenseman sustained a lower-body injury in a 2-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday when he was checked by forward Brandon Duhaime at 2:40 of the first period.
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres’ Malcolm Subban nears return; Casey Mittelstadt progressing well

BUFFALO – Goalie Malcolm Subban, who has missed the last three contests with an undisclosed injury, accompanied the Sabres on their three-game road trip after practicing this morning. Subban, 27, hadn’t gone through a full team session since jamming his right foot into the post late in his Sabres...
NHL
The Spun

Former NFL Referee Admits Major Mistake On Sunday

A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
milehighsports.com

Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
NHL
markerzone.com

MACDONALD STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER HUGE HIT BY LOMBERG, LOMBERG FIGHTS AUBE-KUBEL

Another player stretchered from the ice in the NHL. In Sunday Night's game between the Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche, Ryan Lomberg freight-trained Jacob MacDonald, leaving him unconscious on the ice. He would eventually be stretchered off. In the meantime, Nicolas Aube-Kubel stepped up for his teammate, forcing Lomberg to fight. There was no penalty for the hit.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago Blackhawks’ Derek King should take his lumps like any other coach, but he doesn’t deserve Mike Milbury’s cheap shots

It was March 3, 1996. New York Islanders winger Derek King passed from the blue line down to the Žigmund Pálffy, who backhanded a goal past Winnipeg Jets goalie Nikolai Khabibulin, the Isles’ fourth of five goals in the period. As the New York Daily News’ Colin Stephenson wrote then: “Just after the pass, (the Jets’ Dallas) Drake drilled him with a hit, snapping King’s head back and knocking ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID Absence

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19. Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence. Cassidy said that being at home and watching the Bruins reminded him of his head coaching days in Providence, when he kept tabs on the big league team. It wasn’t easy...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Devils defenseman Christian Jaros enters COVID protocol

The New Jersey Devils recalled two players today from the minor leagues, and now we know why. Not only are Ryan Graves and Nico Hischier in the COVID protocol, but Christian Jaros has joined them. Yegor Sharangovich has also been held out of practice as a precaution, despite testing negative so far according to team reporter Amanda Stein. Marian Studenic and Kevin Bahl were the recalls as the team deals with this new outbreak.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets' Riley Nash, Panthers' Kevin Connauton placed on waivers

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Winnipeg Jets placed Riley Nash on waivers. The Florida Panthers put Kevin Connauton on waivers as well after announcing that Gustav Forsling will accompany the team on its upcoming road trip. Nash, 32, hasn’t played in over two weeks and has zero points...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

628
Followers
2K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy