Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Chad Muma named to all-American team

Wyoming's Cole Godbout, left, and Chad Muma tackle Hawaii's Dedrick Parson during Saturday's game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Muma was a first-team all-Mountain West selection Tuesday while Godbout earned honorable mention honors. Rhianna Gelhart, Wyoming Tribune Eagle

LARAMIE – The postseason honors continue to roll in for Chad Muma.

Wyoming’s standout senior linebacker was named to the 2021 Walter Camp all-America second team during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Thursday night.

Muma, who is second nationally in solo tackles (6.7 per game) and fourth in total tackles (10.8 per game) this season, was the only Group of 5 linebacker honored.

Alabama’s Will Anderson, Georgia’s Nakobe Dean and Utah’s Devin Lloyd were on the first team with LSU’s Damone Clark and Wisconsin’s Leo Chenal joining Muma on the second team.

Muma was also a finalist for the Butkus Award given to the nation’s most outstanding linebacker. Dean claimed the hardware on Sunday.

UW fans will have one more chance to watch Muma play wearing the brown and gold when the Cowboys face Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 21 in Boise, Idaho (1:30 p.m., ESPN).

Muma is second in the FBS in interceptions returned for touchdowns (two) and recorded double figures in tackles in 10 of the 12 regular-season games with 129 tackles this season. He was UW’s only selection to the all-Mountain West first team this season.

The Athletic recently ranked Muma as the No. 4 linebacker prospect in the 2022 NFL draft. He will participate in the Senior Bowl on Feb. 5 in Mobile, Ala.