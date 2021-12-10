FLC's 2022 Winter/Spring Season Includes The Worst Person in the World, Introduction, Márta Mészáros, Jonas Mekas, Kinuyo Tanaka & More!

Opens February 4, preceded by Joachim Trier’s The Oslo Trilogy beginning January 28! Sign up to our newsletter for ticket updates. As proven in such exacting stories of lives on the edge as Reprise and Oslo, August 31, Norwegian director Joachim Trier is singularly adept at giving an invigorating modern twist to classically constructed character portraits. Trier catapults the viewer into the world of his most spellbinding protagonist yet: Julie, played by Cannes Best Actress winner Renate Reinsve, who’s the magnetic center of nearly every scene. After dropping out of pre-med, Julie must find new professional and romantic avenues as she navigates her twenties, juggling emotionally heavy relationships with two very different men (Trier regular Anders Danielsen Lie and engaging newcomer Herbert Nordrum). Fluidly told in 12 discrete chapters, Trier’s film elegantly depicts the precarity of identity and the mutability of happiness in our runaway contemporary world. A NEON release. A NYFF59 Main Slate selection.
Comments / 0