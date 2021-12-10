ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FLC's 2022 Winter/Spring Season Includes The Worst Person in the World, Introduction, Márta Mészáros, Jonas Mekas, Kinuyo Tanaka & More!

By Jasmine Abbasov
filmlinc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilm at Lincoln Center has announced its full lineup of festival, repertory, and new-release programming for the 2022 winter/spring season. Highlights include Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero, winner of the Grand Prix at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival; Joachim Trier’s Oslo Trilogy, including the NYFF59 selection The Worst Person in the World;...

www.filmlinc.org

filmlinc.org

The Worst Person in the World

Opens February 4, preceded by Joachim Trier’s The Oslo Trilogy beginning January 28! Sign up to our newsletter for ticket updates. As proven in such exacting stories of lives on the edge as Reprise and Oslo, August 31, Norwegian director Joachim Trier is singularly adept at giving an invigorating modern twist to classically constructed character portraits. Trier catapults the viewer into the world of his most spellbinding protagonist yet: Julie, played by Cannes Best Actress winner Renate Reinsve, who’s the magnetic center of nearly every scene. After dropping out of pre-med, Julie must find new professional and romantic avenues as she navigates her twenties, juggling emotionally heavy relationships with two very different men (Trier regular Anders Danielsen Lie and engaging newcomer Herbert Nordrum). Fluidly told in 12 discrete chapters, Trier’s film elegantly depicts the precarity of identity and the mutability of happiness in our runaway contemporary world. A NEON release. A NYFF59 Main Slate selection.
MOVIES
filmlinc.org

Ahed’s Knee

Opens March 18! Sign up to our newsletter for ticket updates. Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid shows no signs of slowing down in this shattering follow-up to his bat-out-of-hell Synonyms (NYFF57). A film of radical style and splenetic anger, Ahed’s Knee accompanies a celebrated but increasingly dissociated director (Avshalom Pollak) to a small town in the desert region of Arava for a screening of his latest film. Already anguished by the news of his mother’s fatal illness (Lapid’s film was made soon after the death of his own mother, who had worked as his editor for many years), he grows frustrated with a speech-restricting form he is encouraged to sign by a local Ministry of Culture worker (Nur Fibak). The confrontation ultimately sends him into a spiral of rage aimed at what he perceives as the censorship, hypocrisy, and violence of the Israeli government. This boldly shot and conceived work, which won the Grand Jury Prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, feels as though it has welled up from the depths of its maker’s soul. A Kino Lorber release. A NYFF59 Main Slate selection.
MOVIES
filmlinc.org

Introduction

Opens January 21! Sign up to our newsletter for ticket updates. In the steady yet playful hands of Hong Sangsoo, even the simplest premise can become a puzzle box of unpredictable, poignant human behavior. There could be no better example of his casual mastery than this breezy yet complexly structured study of a group of characters—most crucially parents and their grown offspring—trying to relate to one another via a series of thwarted or stunted meetings and introductions, centered around a young man (Shin Seok-ho) on the cusp of adulthood, confused about his romantic relationships and professional goals. It’s a film that keeps opening up to the viewer through digressions and reversals, leading to one of Hong’s most amusingly unsettling soju-soaked outbursts. A Cinema Guild release. A NYFF59 Main Slate selection.
MOVIES

