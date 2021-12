Palisades have finished a transition they began before the pandemic by announcing that bassist and co-vocalist Brandon Elgar is now their sole lead singer. As of this month, Palisades vocalist Lou Miceli Jr. — he was in the group for a decade and sings on all of their albums so far — is officially no longer in the New Jersey-based post-hardcore band that last released Erase the Pain in 2018. The move’s likely no surprise to Palisades fans: When a fall 2019 tour found Miceli sitting out dates, Elgar first took up the role of main singer. Now two years later, the song “My Consequences” has emerg…

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO