Theater & Dance

Béla Fleck’s ‘My Bluegrass Heart’ Tour

By Charles Donelan
Santa Barbara Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s one of the most versatile, adventurous musicians in the world. A winner of 15 Grammy Awards in nine categories, Béla Fleck has performed in a stunning range of contexts, from classical concert halls to jazz clubs to villages in West Africa. Yet after many travels and much effort raising people’s...

www.independent.com

Related
Smoky Mountain News

Ready for the ‘Bluegrass Boogie’?

Folkmoot USA & Adamas Entertainment will present the inaugural “Bluegrass Boogie: A Haywood County Holiday Celebration” charity concert from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the Sam Love Queen Auditorium in the Folkmoot Friendship Center, located at 112 Virginia Avenue in Waynesville. There will be live onstage performances...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
musicfestnews.com

‘My Bluegrass Heart’ Livestream Concert Saturday from Denver

‘My Bluegrass Heart’ Livestream Concert Saturday from Denver. Béla Fleck’s new album, My Bluegrass Heart, will be celebrated Saturday, December 4, in a livestream concert from the Paramount Theatre in Denver, Colorado. Joining Fleck, banjo, will be Jerry Douglas, resonator guitar, lap steel guitar; Sam Bush, mandolin; Stuart Duncan, fiddle; Edgar Meyer, bass; and Bryan Sutton, acoustic guitar, as they play songs from the new album as well as other fan favorites.
DENVER, CO
Santa Barbara Independent

Review | Béla Fleck: ‘My Bluegrass Heart’

My Bluegrass Heart, the latest release by banjo legend and musical ambassador of all styles Béla Fleck, wears its leader’s extraordinary generosity on its sleeve. The double album’s 19 tracks flow onward for nearly two hours, and the list of contributors runs to 25. While it’s by no means a conventional bluegrass album, My Bluegrass Heart is not an avant-garde experiment either. Fleck brings together the usual suspects, such as David Grisman, Edgar Meyer, Jerry Douglas, and Chris Thile. He also pulls in new-school pickers like Sierra Hull and Billy Strings, thus showing his unique command of the idiom he established when he was a member of New Grass Revival 40 years ago. It’s a swinging, jazz-literate, bluegrass universe where ideas matter more than technical prowess, even though there’s plenty of that too. Look for all this instrumental beauty to appear here soon, as UCSB Arts & Lectures (artsandlectures.ucsb.edu) presents the Béla Fleck My Bluegrass Heart Tour at the Arlington Theatre on Wednesday, December 15.
THEATER & DANCE
gratefulweb.com

The Pine Hearts bridge bluegrass and Americana with punk roots

It’s not many artists that can say that they’ve written songs in Antarctica, but for Joey Capoccia of Olympia, Washington Americana band The Pine Hearts, the South Pole was just another place to stop and look for inspiration. Working as a carpenter for the National Science Foundation, Capoccia holed up in the South Pole Station’s greenhouse to write the song “Wouldn’t You Know” on The Pine Hearts’ new album, Lost Love Songs, coming February 18, 2022. Traveling and songwriting are two constants in his life, with other songs written while playing with friends on Kauai, or traveling through California’s wine country, or rolling around in Nashville. “It’s probably true of a lot of songwriters,” Capoccia says, “that you need to be in a tiny quiet place to write a song. So, while traveling, you end up in these tiny nooks or crannies you find, a closet, a beach, wherever you can go to get away from people and hash the songs out.” On Lost Love Songs, Capoccia brings together the punk DIY songwriting aesthetic of Olympia, Washington with a lush strain of Pacific Northwest Americana and bluegrass. His songs call to mind lost times with old friends, moonshine passed around a campfire, and late night jam sessions afterhours at festivals. It’s music made by three friends for a rainbound Northwest community looking for reasons to dance.
OLYMPIA, WA
djmag.com

Premiere: George Feely ‘Make My Heart Sing’

Eats Everything’s Edible label will release a new V/A EP this week, featuring three dancefloor-focused cuts from emerging talent. Spotlighting three of his favourite rising artists, Eats Everything tapped Dublin’s George Feely, Sydney-based Drew Dabble and London’s Tom Jay for the ‘Breakthrough Beats’ EP. From ceiling-kicking disco house to thick, chirruping tech house, fans of Eats Everything’s DJ sets will know exactly what to expect from this EP; each cut feels tailor-made for massive dancefloors and sun-baked festival stages.
MUSIC
thereader.com

A Triumphant Return for “Christmas In My Heart”

It seems like an unusually long year ago when Camille Metoyer Moten was singing her Christmas in My Heart concert online after a spike in pandemic hospitalizations cancelled the live performances. Now she’s back in person with friends singing along at the Omaha Community Playhouse, backed by a super-smooth four-man...
OMAHA, NE
WTVQ

Michael Johnathon receives Mentor Award from Tomorrow’s Bluegrass Stars

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Folksinger and roots musician Michael Johnathon recently became the latest recipient of the Mentor Award, presented by Tomorrow’s Bluegrass Stars (click here), a non-profit organization which supports young, aspiring bluegrass musicians through encouragement, excitement, promotion and awareness for them to preserve yesterday’s bluegrass music for tomorrow.
LEXINGTON, KY
Santa Barbara Independent

‘The Nutcracker’ at the Granada

Few classic holiday events (religious services graciously excepted) carry quite the same significance that The Nutcracker does for ballet companies and their affiliated dance schools. In 1892, when Russian critics panned the premiere performances of this Tchaikovsky/Petipa masterpiece, the most frequent complaint was that too many children were involved. What...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Who’s Favorite to Win It All?

As we get down to some of the final performances, do we have one contestant edging ahead of the others for that infamous title of “The Voice?”. There are still a couple more rounds of performances that will give contestants the chance to wow voters at home. On Monday the current artists must deliver amazing performances in order to stay alive in the competition and make it into the Finals.
TV & VIDEOS
