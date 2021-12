The American Geophysical Union recently announced the selection of the first cohort of Academy Fellows for its LANDInG Academy to include Arizona State University Associate Professors Lekelia “Kiki” Jenkins of the Consortium for Science, Policy and Outcomes and the School for the Future of Innovation in Society, and Christy Till of ASU’s School of Earth and Space Exploration.

