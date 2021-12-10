Pantone’s 2022 Colour Of The Year, Very Peri, Embraces Strangeness

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. There are only a few weeks left until 2022 arrives (crazy, I know), and if you’re anything like me, you’re anxiously awaiting the new year, resting way too much hope on a small date change. Turns out, the Pantone Institute is just like you and me. For the first time in the 23-year history of their always anticipated color of the year, Pantone created a brand new hue for 2022. The color, dubbed Very Peri, mixes traditional blues with hidden violets and reds. Pantone says the color encourages creativity and curiosity and “helps us to embrace this altered landscape of possibilities, opening us up to a new vision as we rewrite our lives.”

