Environment

Fincantieri Awarded an A for its Environmental Policies

cruiseindustrynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fincantieri Group has announced that it has been awarded an A rating for its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prevent climate change. The rating was...

www.cruiseindustrynews.com

beautypackaging.com

Geka Earns B from CDP for Reducing Its Environmental Impact

Geka has been recognized by the CDP for leading the way in cutting the environmental impact of plastic product manufacturing. The report, which awarded Geka a climate change score of B, will be used by the company to support its sustainability strategy and provide transparency to its customers and suppliers.
ENVIRONMENT
cruiseindustrynews.com

Makinen Awarded Accredited Sustainability Certificate by DNV

A major cabin contractor in the global shipbuilding industry, Makinen, has been awarded Finland's first accredited sustainability certificate – CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Performance Ladder Standard. According to a press release, the third-level certificate has been awarded by the global certification body DNV. It is also the first sustainability...
BUSINESS
doorcountydailynews.com

Largest LNG barge delivered by Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay announced the recent delivery of the largest ever built LNG bunkering barge recently to Polaris New Energy. Clean Canaveral”, a 340-foot vessel, was delivered last Friday and offers 12,000 m3 (3.17 million gallons) of Liquid Natural Gas capacity. LNG is a process through which natural gas is cooled to a liquid state and reduced by nearly 600 percent. That process makes it easier and safer to transport. Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding is on contract to build a sister 5,500 cubic meter ATB for Northstar and Polaris, in addition to other new construction and steady repair work on the Great Lakes’ winter fleet. Polaris New Energy is a U.S.-based maritime logistics firm.
STURGEON BAY, WI
World Bank Blogs

Can policy measures reduce the environmental impact of urban passenger transport?

In fast-growing metropolitan regions in developing countries, more people are owning and using private motorized vehicles – like cars and motorcycles – to get around. As a result, urban transport is a growing contributor to air pollution. Around the world, policymakers have tried a wide variety of measures...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fincantieri#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Environmental Policies#Renewable Resources#Climate Change#The Fincantieri Group#Cdp#Carbon Closure Project
audi-mediacenter.com

The Audi Environmental Foundation awards prize to research paper on climate-friendly energy concept

For the first time, the Audi Environmental Foundation is awarding the THI Sustainability Prize for scientific excellence at the Technische Hochschule Ingolstadt to promote academic talent within the region. The research paper that won the award models a sustainable energy concept that can make a significant contribution to future thermal energy and new building projects. This year’s award winner Roman Schiebel will receive 1,000 euro for his bachelor thesis.
ENVIRONMENT
marylandmatters.org

EPA Awards UMD Grant to Expand Maryland’s Environmental Justice Mapping Tool

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded the University of Maryland School of Public Health $100,000 to expand its environmental justice map and screening tool, which visualizes environmental justice impacts in communities across the state. “It’s just not about one grant, it’s about a movement and how we really use...
MARYLAND STATE
southernminn.com

Faribault's SageGlass honored with environmental leadership award for shift from coal to wind

Since the company started in 1989, SageGlass has focused on being energy efficient and sustainable. The first to develop electrochromic technology, SageGlass no longer uses lignite coal to power the plant since entering the Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric’s Wellspring renewable wind energy program last fall. In mid-October, Faribault’s SageGlass — leading manufacturer of electronically tintable glass for windows, skylights and curtain walls — earned the co-op’s Environmental Leadership award.
FARIBAULT, MN
The Independent

Germany approves billions for climate, modernization fund

The German government on Monday approved 60 billion euros ($68 billion) in funding to be used for combating climate change and modernizing the country, a move that the new finance minister described as a “booster” for Europe s biggest economy.The supplementary budget approved by Chancellor Olaf Scholz s Cabinet entails putting the money into a government fund that is being redesigned as a “climate and transformation fund." It will be used to finance projects aimed at fighting climate change and improving Germany s infrastructure.Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in a statement that “60 billion euros for investments in the...
ENVIRONMENT
westliberty.edu

Crayfish Conservation Lab Wins Environmental Award

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Dec. 9, 2021 — Professor Zachary Loughman’s crayfish lab students have reason to be proud of their work. The group received third place honors for the 2021 Engineering Excellence Award from the West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways recently. “There were more than...
WHEELING, WV
naval-technology.com

Fincantieri, Naval Group and Navantia submit offer for MMPC programme

A Naviris-coordinated consortium led by Fincantieri, Naval Group and Navantia has submitted an industrial offer for the Modular Multirole Patrol Corvette (MMPC) programme. Submitted in response to the European Defence Fund’s (EDF) MMPC call, the offer reaffirms the companies’ commitment to jointly work towards developing the first ‘common naval capability’ in Europe.
ECONOMY
dbknews.com

EPA awards $100K contract to UMD researchers for environmental justice project

The EPA awarded a $100,000 contract to the University of Maryland's School of Public Health on Nov. 30, 2021. (Freddy Wolfe/The Diamondback) The Environmental Protection Agency Mid-Atlantic Region awarded researchers in the University of Maryland’s public health school a $100,000 contract Tuesday to support environmental justice efforts. The funding, which...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
eturbonews.com

Airport to fine airlines $3,500 for every unvaccinated passenger

Ghana’s health service reported last week that COVID-19 cases recorded at Kotoka International Airport accounted for about 60% of total infections in the country. Kotoka International Airport in Ghana’s capital city of Accra announced that it will start fining the airlines $3,500 for every passenger who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
The Independent

Morrisons pledges to reduce carbon emissions in supply chain

Morrisons has announced plans to work with its own-brand suppliers to reduce carbon emissions across parts of the supply chain out of its control by 30% by 2030.The supermarket said it will encourage suppliers to reduce the greenhouse emissions associated with the sourcing, manufacture and transportation of products.Bosses have offered 400 own-brand suppliers free access to a new industry-leading software platform, Manufacture 2030, which will allow the businesses to measure, track and forecast their operational carbon emissions.We expect that this programme will remove thousands of tonnes of carbon from our supply chain a year - to make it easier for...
ENVIRONMENT
cruiseindustrynews.com

Kongsberg Supplies Engine and Thruster Package for Havila Voyages

Kongsberg Maritime announced that the Havila Capella currently operating a new 12-day sailing route along the Norwegian coast between Bergen and Kirkenes would be using the company’s technology for its motive power and propulsion. Just like its three sister ships currently under construction, the Capella has been designed by HAV Design AS and deploys integrated, energy-efficient Kongsberg Maritime solutions, according to a press release.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

