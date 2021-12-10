ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

AMC extends 2-day decline to 20% after insider sales pile up, CEO rejects retail investors' idea of issuing NFT dividend

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20OMB1_0dJai1M900
People walk outside the AMC Empire 25 movie theater in Times Square Noam Galai/Getty Images
  • AMC Entertainment extended its two-day decline to as much as 20% on Friday amid insider sales.
  • AMC's CEO Adam Aaron sold $9.6 million worth of stock on December 7, while its CFO sold the last of his shares.
  • Aaron also rejected an idea from retail investors to issue and NFT dividend in hopes of forcing a short squeeze.

Shares of AMC Entertainment extended its two-day decline to as much as 20% on Friday after SEC filings revealed insider selling by the movie theater chain's CEO and CFO this week.

CEO Adam Aaron sold $9.6 million worth of AMC shares on December 7, while the company's CFO sold the last of his remaining shares, worth about $600,000. Over the past three months, company insiders at AMC sold stock 24 times, while there was only one instance of open market buys, according to data from Nasdaq.

On top of the insider sales, CEO Adam Aaron rejected an idea popularized by retail investors in recent weeks of issuing an NFT dividend, serving a double whammy to investors that latched onto the stock earlier this year amid a surge in so-called meme-stocks.

"NFTs are a superb idea. But not a 1 per share security token NFT dividend, as repeatedly described on Twitter," Aaron tweeted to his 225,400 followers on Thursday.

The specific idea circulating among AMC's retail shareholder base in recent weeks involved AMC issuing a NFT dividend for every share of AMC, with the hopes of sparking another short-squeeze similar to the one that ocurred in early June.

"It is likely illegal, breaches our debt covenants and/or exposes AMC to huge litigation risk. We can't do it. Beware of concepts that sound easy and too good to be true," Aaron warned.

But Aaron has taken cues from his fervent shareholder base in recent months, with the movie theater chain accepting meme-inspired cryptocurrencies like dogecoin, as well as issuing 86,000 free Spider-Man NFTs to early ticket buyers of the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home movie.

Still, those initiatives have done little to shore up its recent stock price decline as the company faces a difficult task of reversing an ongoing secular decline in the movie theater industry as content streaming and the COVID-19 pandemic lowers box office ticket sales.

Shares of the $16 billion movie theater operator are down 63% from their record high of $72.62 in June, but are still up more than 1,200% year-to-date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0we57E_0dJai1M900
Markets Insider

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rallied 1.79% to $168.45 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.91% to 4,668.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. Johnson & Johnson closed $11.47 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

2 Rich Retirement Dividend Blue-Chips Set To Soar And Too Cheap To Ignore

The market is 29% historically overvalued and Goldman and Moody's think investors could be facing a lost decade in stocks. Do you dream of a comfortable or rich retirement? I know I do. Do you dream of true financial independence, being able to live off very safe, generous, and rapidly...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Investors#Amc Entertainment#Ticket Sales#Nft#Cfo#Sec#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slid 1.47% to $2,916.53 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.91% to 4,668.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $102.80 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

GameStop, AMC Fall in Blow to Meme-Stock Investors

Shares of GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. tumbled Monday, dealing a blow to the legions of individual investors who have banded around the two stocks and frequently tout them on social media. GameStop dropped 14% to $136.88 per share, its lowest closing price since March. AMC shares fell...
STOCKS
investing.com

AMC, GameStop May Extend Losses as Retail Frenzy Abates

Investing.com – AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC ) and GameStop (NYSE: GME ) stocks, two of the biggest flagbearers of 2021’s meme stock rally, looked like extending losses Tuesday. Shares of the multiplex-operator traded 7% lower in premarket while those of the videogame retailer were down 5%. They had...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Meme-stock favorites GameStop and AMC plunge 15% as key technical support fails and shares approach death cross

Shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment plunged as much as 15% during Monday trades. The meme-stock favorites have both experienced wild volatility this year after big short-squeezes. Both GameStop and AMC are experiencing a deterioration in technical support levels that signals more downside ahead. Meme-stock favorites GameStop and AMC Entertainment...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 5.81% to $271.99 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.39% to 15,413.28 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $225.50 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy