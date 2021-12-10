ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Cuban Talks Education And Entrepreneurship At Evening Benefit Supporting Educational First Steps On February 22, 2022

By PR Newswire
DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Educational First Steps (EFS) and event co-chairs Wasan Alfalahi and Tiffany Cuban proudly announce "Diving Deep with Mark Cuban," a benefit scheduled for 6:30 PM CST on February 22, 2022 at the Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. For 30 years, Educational First Steps has been creating and supporting high-quality early learning environments that ignite the minds of children from birth to age five in North Texas. EFS partners with small business owners and educators in over 100 childcare centers and 50 home-based partners in historically under-resourced communities to impact more than 8,000 children annually.

The Dallas Mavericks' owner and ABC's Shark Tank investor headlines the evening with a moderated discussion on the intersection of entrepreneurship and education. The vast majority of the childcare centers partnering with EFS are operated by small business owners and entrepreneurs in their own communities. Mark's entrepreneurial experience, professional success, and value of education offer an invaluable perspective on the challenges faced by many businesses today, including those in early childhood education.

"We are so appreciative of Mark, Wasan, and Tiffany for this opportunity to help raise both awareness and support for the important work of Educational First Steps," said President & CEO Vickie Allen. "The small business owners, directors, and educators in the childcare centers that EFS partners with are so vital to the health and success of our local community, and it is truly special to be able to shine this spotlight on them," Allen concluded.

Donovan Lewis, Host, Sportsradio 1310 The Ticket KTCK Dallas / Fort Worth, will emcee and moderate the event, and all proceeds support the mission of Educational First Steps. For sponsorship and ticket information, please visit www.educationalfirststeps.org/markcuban or text EFSMC to 41444.

ABOUT EDUCATIONAL FIRST STEPSBased in North Texas, Educational First Steps is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to create and support high-quality early learning environments that ignite the minds of children from birth to age five. EFS delivers professional development, training, classroom resources, and business support to educators to help existing childcare centers achieve and maintain national accreditation. By investing in early childhood education, Educational First Steps helps close achievement gaps for early learners, break cycles of generational poverty for families, and create a brighter and more socially equitable tomorrow.

Contact: Savannah EspirituPhone: 214-824-7940 x 252Email: mailto:sespiritu@educationalfirststeps.orgWebsite: www.educationalfirstseps.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mark-cuban-talks-education-and-entrepreneurship-at-evening-benefit-supporting-educational-first-steps-on-february-22-2022-301442388.html

SOURCE Educational First Steps

