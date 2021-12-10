CompoSecure Takes Top Honors At 2021 ICMA Élan Awards

CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C. ("CompoSecure"), a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent cryptocurrency storage and security solution provider, today announced it won top honors at the International Card Manufacturing Association's (ICMA) 2021 Élan Awards in the category of Environmentally Friendly Cards. The winners were announced on December 9 th.

"This recognition solidifies our place as one of the most innovative and sustainable card manufacturers in the metal card industry," said Jon Wilk, CEO of CompoSecure, which recently announced it had signed a merger agreement with Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (DBDR) , a special purpose acquisition company. "Our mission each day is to design, manufacture and deliver metal card solutions that bolster clients' brand value and market share."

CompoSecure won in the Feature Cards: Environmentally Friendly category for their work in the manufacturing of the PostBank Mastercard Universe Metal Card. The metal layer in the metal veneer card is comprised of 65% post-consumer recycled stainless steel, taking advantage of the millions of tons of steel that are diverted from waste streams every year. CompoSecure also was a finalist for the Feature Cards: Metal category for the YAP Mastercard and in the Unique Innovation category for its Arculus Key™ Card, which is a cold storage solution for protecting cryptocurrency and digital assets.

The ICMA is a global trade association for card manufacturers, personalizers, issuers and suppliers. The Élan Awards of Excellence celebrate the pinnacle of design innovation, security and technical achievements in the global card industry. Since 2012, CompoSecure has had many of its card designs recognized every year from the prestigious and competitive awards program. To date, the company has won 14 Élan Awards and has placed as a finalist 16 times.

On November 30, 2021, CompoSecure and Roman DBDR announced a special meeting of Roman DBDR stockholders to consider matters related to the proposed business combination with CompoSecure. The meeting will be held on December 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, in a virtual format. Roman DBDR stockholders may attend and vote at the Special Meeting by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/romandbdr/sm2021 and entering the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice included in their proxy materials.

More information about voting and attending the Special Meeting is included in the definitive proxy statement filed by Roman DBDR with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 30, 2021, which is available without charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or https://www.romandbdr.com/investor-relations.

About CompoSecure and Arculus

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure is a pioneer and category leader in premium payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency and digital asset storage and security solutions. The company focuses on serving the affluent customers of payment card issuers worldwide using proprietary production methods that meet the highest standards of quality and security. The company offers secure, innovative, and durable proprietary products that implement leading-edge engineering capabilities and security. CompoSecure's mission is to increase clients' brand equity in the marketplace by offering products and solutions which differentiate the brands they represent, thus elevating cardholder experience. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com. Arculus TM was created with the mission to promote cryptocurrency adoption by making it safe, simple and secure for the average person to buy, sell and store cryptocurrency. With a strong background in security hardware and financial payments, the Arculus TM solution was developed to allow people to use a familiar payment card form factor to manage their cryptocurrency. For more information, please visit www.GetArculus.com.

About Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp.

Roman DBDR is a special purpose acquisition company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any stage of its corporate evolution or in any industry or sector, it intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media and telecom ("TMT") industries. The company is led by its Co-Chief Executive Officers, Dr. Donald G. Basile and Dixon Doll, Jr. The Company's experienced board of directors includes former NVCA Chairman and longtime venture capitalist Dixon Doll, Global Net Lease (GNL) - Get Global Net Lease Inc Report CEO James L. Nelson, former fund manager Paul Misir, investment banker and investor Arun Abraham, and entrepreneur Alan Clingman. For more information, please visit www.romandbdr.com Roman DBDR raised $236 million in its initial public offering (inclusive of underwriter's exercise of over-allotment option) in November 2020 and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "DBDR".

