Public Safety

3rd day of testimony begins in Kimberly Potter manslaughter trial

Derrick
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS — A third day of testimony began Friday morning in the manslaughter trial of former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer Kimberly Potter as the prosecution moves closer to completing its contention that she should be convicted of killing Daunte Wright last spring. Friday's first witness was former...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN
