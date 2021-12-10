ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eventide Asset Management Announces Promotion Of Anant Goel, Joy Ghosh, And Andrew Singer To Portfolio Managers

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide Asset Management is pleased to announce the promotion of Anant Goel, Joy Ghosh, and Andrew Singer into portfolio management roles within the firm. The promotions will provide additional oversight for the positioning and strategy implementation of several Eventide Funds in collaboration with the Senior Portfolio Managers/co-CIOs Dr. Finny Kuruvilla, MD, PhD, and Ms. Dolores Bamford, CFA. "Each of these individuals brings an impressive background as well as an intuitive understanding of Eventide's mission and values. Adding them as portfolio managers will reinforce our robust team structure and will be a great value for our shareholders," Ms. Bamford said of the promotions.

"It is a central part of our long-term strategy at Eventide to hire and mentor uniquely talented people and then to empower them with leadership roles that align with their gifts and track record," commented Dr. Kuruvilla. "Anant, Joy, and Andrew have each proven that they are dedicated to pursuing our high standard of excellence, and I am thrilled to add them as portfolio managers."

Anant Goel is being promoted to Portfolio Manager of the Eventide Gilead Fund alongside Senior Portfolio Manager Finny Kuruvilla, MD, PhD. Mr. Goel currently serves as Portfolio Manager of Eventide Exponential Technologies Fund and Senior Research Analyst for Eventide Gilead Fund. His new position is effective January 1, 2022.

"I have long been impressed with Anant's intuition and unique perspective on the markets, portfolio positioning, and security selection," Dr. Kuruvilla said of Goel's promotion. "He has been a tremendous asset to the Eventide Gilead Fund as a senior research analyst and has proven to be an excellent leader, managing the Eventide Exponential Technologies Fund."

Goel has served on Eventide's investment team as a research analyst since joining the firm in 2016, leading its technology-focused research. In 2015, during his MBA program, he worked at Adage Capital Management, a long-short hedge fund. From 2011-2014, he served as an Analyst for NewQuest Capital Partners, a Private Equity firm in Hong Kong, where he was responsible for evaluating new investment opportunities for funds across Asia.

Mr. Goel holds an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a Bachelor of Science (HONS) from the University of Warwick, UK, in Economics.

Joy Ghosh, PhD, is being promoted to Portfolio Manager of the Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund alongside Senior Portfolio Manager Finny Kuruvilla, MD, PhD. Dr. Ghosh currently serves as Senior Research Analyst for Eventide. His new position is effective January 1, 2022.

"Eventide's approach in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Fund requires the unique perspective of an individual with deep knowledge of both the underlying science driving biotech innovation and the capital markets that fund its growth," Dr. Kuruvilla said of Dr. Ghosh's promotion. "Joy brings an impressive background as both a scientist and investor. His leadership as Portfolio Manager should position the Fund well for many years to come."

Dr. Ghosh has a cross-disciplinary background in biopharma/biotech R&D, business development/M&A, and healthcare investing. Prior to joining Eventide, from 2017-2020, he was an Associate and then Vice President at Bain Capital for their Life Sciences Fund. From 2016-2017, he was a Senior Manager at Biogen. From 2009-2016, he was an Investigator at the Novartis Institutes of Biomedical Research. Prior to Novartis, he was a postdoctoral scientist at Brigham and Women's Hospital/ Harvard Medical School and Boston University School of Medicine.

Dr. Ghosh holds a PhD from the University of Washington, Seattle, in Biomolecular Structure and Design and a bachelor's degree in Biochemistry from the University of Texas at Austin.

Andrew Singer, CFA is being promoted to Portfolio Manager of the Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund alongside Senior Portfolio Manager Dolores Bamford, CFA. Mr. Singer currently serves as Associate Portfolio Manager of Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund. His new position is effective January 1, 2022.

"Andrew has been a thought leader and key contributor to Eventide's investment team predating the Eventide Dividend Opportunity Fund's inception," Ms. Bamford said of Singer's promotion. "I have leaned heavily on his insight and veteran perspective on key industries, company fundamentals, and valuation analysis. His promotion to Portfolio Manager will formalize his position as partner in the leadership of the Fund's ongoing management."

Prior to joining Eventide, Mr. Singer held investment analyst positions at Credit Suisse, BlackRock, and John Hancock, where he focused on small- and mid-cap equities across a variety of sectors. He has a bachelor's degree in Quantitative Economics from Tufts University and an MBA from Babson College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society Boston and CFA Institute.

Eventide Asset Management, LLC , is a Boston-based investment adviser pursuing "investing that makes the world rejoice ®." Founded in 2008, Eventide's vision is to serve individuals, financial advisors, and institutions by seeking to provide high-performing investments that they believe create compelling value for the global common good.

Mutual funds involve risk including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. There is no guarantee that the funds will meet their objectives. The funds' ethical values screening criteria could cause them to underperform similar funds that do not have such screening criteria.

Important Risk Information

The Gilead Fund can invest in smaller-sized companies, which may experience higher failure rates than larger companies and normally have a lower trading volume than larger companies. The Fund can have risk associated with the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry in which these companies may be heavily dependent on clinical trials with uncertain outcomes and decisions made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Companies in the technology industries have different risks including but not limited to products becoming obsolete, and entrance of competing products. Companies in the Industrial Sector carry various risks including, but not limited to, risk related to debt loads, intense competition, and sensitivity to economic cycles. The Fund can have risk related to option investing. There are special risks associated with investments in foreign companies including exposure to currency fluctuations, less efficient trading markets, political instability and differing auditing and legal standards. The Fund can invest in private companies. Private investments include various risks including but not limited to lack of liquidity, capital commitment risk, and valuation risk. Private companies may not be financially profitable and have uncertain futures, subjecting them to additional risks.

The Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund can invest in smaller-sized companies, which may experience higher failure rates than larger companies and normally have a lower trading volume than larger companies. The Fund can have risk associated with the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry in which these companies may be heavily dependent on clinical trials with uncertain outcomes and decisions made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Fund can have risk related to option investing. There are special risks associated with investments in foreign companies including exposure to currency fluctuations, less efficient trading markets, political instability and differing auditing and legal standards. The Fund can invest in private companies. Private investments include various risks including but not limited to lack of liquidity, capital commitment risk, and valuation risk. Private companies may not be financially profitable and have uncertain futures, subjecting them to additional risks.

The Eventide Dividend Opportunities Fund can have risk related to option investing. Companies in the Utilities sector are subject to interest rate risk and cash flow risk. Companies in the technology industries have different risks including but not limited to products becoming obsolete, and entrance of competing products. Companies in the Industrial Sector carry various risks including, but not limited to, risk related to debt loads, intense competition, and sensitivity to economic cycles. The Fund can invest in smaller-sized companies which may experience higher failure rates than larger companies and normally have a lower trading volume than larger companies. There are unique risks associated with convertible securities, foreign securities, hedging, MLPs, preferred stocks, REITs, securities, and yieldcos that are covered in the Fund's prospectus and SAI.

Investors should consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information can be found in the prospectus, which can be obtained at www.eventidefunds.com or by calling 1-877-771-EVEN (3836). Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Eventide Mutual Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, which is not affiliated with Eventide Asset Management, LLC.

Firm Contact: Harry Nelson 877-771-EVEN (3836)

7405-NLD-11122021

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eventide-asset-management-announces-promotion-of-anant-goel-joy-ghosh-and-andrew-singer-to-portfolio-managers-301442391.html

SOURCE Eventide Asset Management

Comments / 0

MARKETS
