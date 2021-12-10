ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insights On The Data Center Egyptian Market To 2026 - Growth Of Wireless Networking Technologies Have Led Organizations In Egypt To Invest In Big Data And IoT Technology

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egypt Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Egypt data center market size by investments is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.20% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Egypt data center infrastructure management market has the presence of local operators such as Telecom Egypt, Raya Data Center, and ECC Solutions, as well as other operators such as GPX Global Systems, Etisalat, Africa Data Centres, and Orange, among others. The country is witnessing an increased shift from on-premises data centers to colocation and managed facilities by SMEs and larger organizations. Market Outlook

  • As of January 2021, the total population in Egypt was around 103 million, with a social media penetration of around 47%.
  • The Government of Egypt has also introduced its Egypt Vision 2030, which aims to achieve certain national goals by 2030, including digital transformation in the country.
  • In October 2020, Telecom Egypt announced a new colocation data center in the West Cairo Smart Village in the 6th of October city, with a rack capacity of around 2,000.

The report considers the present scenario of the Egypt data center market and its market dynamics for 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market. Key Highlights

  • The growing adoption of smart connected devices, the increasing demand for analytics, cloud adoption, and the growth of wireless networking technologies have led organizations in Egypt to invest in Big data and IoT technology.
  • Some of Egypt's local big data analytics firms include MobiDev, LightIT, Hashtaag, Imenso Software, TrianglZ, EGID, and ITWORX.
  • IBM offers IoT solutions such as the Watson IoT platform and IBM Maximo in Egypt.
  • Vodafone Egypt offers IoT products under smart wearable, smart home, smart city, smart environment, and smart enterprise categories.

Vendor Landscape

  • Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco Systems & Dell Technologies are some of the major server vendors in Egypt.
  • The adoption of VRLA battery-based UPS systems is dominating the Egypt market.
  • CyberKnight has partnered with Arista Networks to address the challenges related to security for the private, hybrid, and public cloud data centers.
  • Cisco Systems has higher sales of its data center switching products with continued growth in its networking Catalyst and Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) portfolio and hyper-converged offerings.

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks
  • Broadcom
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • IBM
  • Juniper Networks

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • Orascom Construction
  • RZ Products
  • Shaker Group
  • Sterling & Wilson
  • Summit Technology Solutions
  • United Egypt

SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

  • 4Energy
  • ABB
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Eaton
  • Legrand
  • Rolls-Royce Power Systems
  • Schneider Electric
  • STULZ
  • Vertiv

Data Center Investors

  • Africa Data Centers
  • Etisalat Group
  • GPX Global Systems
  • Orange Business Services
  • Raya Data Center
  • Telecom Egypt

Report Coverage:This report analyses the Egypt data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and data center investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes: EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

  • Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
  • Cairo
  • Other Cities
  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

EGYPT DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE

  • Infrastructure Type
  • IT Infrastructure
  • Electrical Infrastructure
  • Mechanical Infrastructure
  • General Construction
  • IT Infrastructure
  • Server
  • Storage Systems
  • Network Infrastructure
  • Electrical Infrastructure
  • UPS Systems
  • Generators
  • Transfer Switches and Switchgears
  • PDUs
  • Other Electrical Infrastructure
  • Mechanical Infrastructure
  • Cooling Systems
  • Rack Cabinets
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure
  • Cooling Systems
  • CRAC and CRAH Units
  • Chillers
  • Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
  • Other Cooling Units
  • General Construction
  • Core and Shell Development
  • Installation and Commissioning Services
  • Building & Engineering Design
  • Physical Security
  • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
  • Tier Segments
  • Tier I & Tier II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the Egypt Data center Market?2. Who are the key Investors in the Egypt Data Center Market?3. What is the expected CAGR for the Egypt Data Center Market during the forecast period?4. How many are existing and upcoming facilities present in Egypt?5. What is the COVID-19 impact on the Data center market in Egypt? Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 : Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers In Egypt

  • 10+ Unique Data Center Properties
  • Data Center IT Load Capacity
  • Data Center White Floor Area Space
  • Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
  • Cities Covered
  • Cairo
  • Other Cities

Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities In Egypt

  • Data Center Investments
  • Investment by Area
  • Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market In Egypt

  • Colocation Services Market in Egypt
  • Retail Colocation vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
  • Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
  • Market Trends
  • Market Restraints

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

  • IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
  • Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
  • Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
  • General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment

  • Tier I & II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

Chapter 7: Key Market Participants

  • IT Infrastructure Providers
  • Construction Contractors
  • Support Infrastructure Providers
  • Data Center Investors

Chapter 8: Appendix

  • Market Derivation
  • Quantitative Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mt5zsi

IN THIS ARTICLE
