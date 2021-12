A leadership challenge against the Prime Minister has “got to be on the cards” in the new year, a senior Tory has warned, after Boris Johnson suffered the largest rebellion of his premiership in the Commons.Nearly 100 Conservative MPs defied the whip to vote against the introduction of mandatory Covid passes to access nightclubs and large venues.The measures will still go ahead thanks to support from Labour.But the rebellion of 96 of his own MPs – hours after the PM made a last-ditch appeal to the 1922 Committee – will be seen as a sign of the anger being levelled...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO