ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Aspen Aerogels To Participate In December Investor Conferences

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) - Get Aspen Aerogels Inc Report (" Aspen", "the Company"), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following investor events in December: (i) the Seaport Research Energy & Industrials: Transformation & Sustainability Conference and (ii) the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series. The presentation materials utilized during the conference are available on the Investor Relations section of Aspen's website at www.aerogel.com.

Seaport Research Partners Energy & Industrials: Transformation & Sustainability Conference / December 14, 2021 (Virtual Event) Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and John F. Fairbanks, VP, CFO and Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the Seaport Research Energy & Industrials: Transformation & Sustainability Conference, to be held online (virtual) on Tuesday December 14, 2021.

Messrs. Young and Fairbanks will also participate in a Fireside Chat to be moderated by Tom Curran, CFA, Seaport Research Partners' Senior Analyst, OFS and Sustainable Energy Technology.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management or attending the Fireside Chat, please contact your Seaport Research Partners representative.

Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series / December 16, 2021 (Virtual Event) Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and George L. Gould, Ph.D., Chief Technical Officer, will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The fireside chat will be moderated by Shawn Severson, Head of Sustainable Investing at Water Tower Research. During the event, Mr. Young and Dr. Gould will provide an overview of Aspen's Aerogel Technology Platform™ and the roadmap ahead, and respond to participant questions.

The Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series is open to all investors.

Registration for the live audio webcast of the fireside chat is available here and on the Investors section of Aspen's website at www.aerogel.com. A replay of the fireside chat will also be available on the Investors section of Aspen's website at the conclusion of the event.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, electrification and sustainability. Aspen's PyroThin® thermal barrier products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. The Company's carbon aerogel program seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of electric vehicles. Aspen's Spaceloft ® sustainable building materials provide industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety to building owners. The Company's Cryogel ® and Pyrogel ® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its aerogel technology platform into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, MA, Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facility. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspen-aerogels-to-participate-in-december-investor-conferences-301442374.html

SOURCE Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Leslie's, Inc. Announces Secondary Offering Of Shares And Concurrent Stock Repurchase

PHOENIX, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie's, Inc. (the "Company" or "Leslie's") (Nasdaq: LESL) today announced that certain of the Company's non-management stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 12,500,000 shares of the Company's common stock (the "Offering"). The Selling Stockholders will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Leslie's is not offering any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Altice USA Announces Government Affairs Leadership Update

Altice USA (ATUS) - Get Altice USA, Inc. Class A Report today announces that Lee Schroeder, Altice USA's Executive Vice President of Government & Community Affairs and Chief Diversity Officer, will be leaving the company in July 2022. The Community Affairs and Chief Diversity Officer roles will be assumed by...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC. DECLARES SPECIAL DIVIDEND

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY) (the "Company" or "Firm) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend on the Company's Class A non-voting and Class B voting common stock of $1.00 per share, payable December 31, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 27, 2021. The aggregate payment will be approximately $12.5 million. The special dividend will be funded through existing cash.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Camber Energy, Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important December 28 Deadline In Securities Class Action - CEI

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: CEI) between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 28, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Resource Efficiency#Investors#Northborough#Aspn#Company#President Ceo#Vp#Cfo#Treasurer#Ofs#The Fireside Chat
TheStreet

Sandfire Resources America Announces Approval Of Omnibus Share Incentive Plan

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandfire Resources America Inc. ("Sandfire America" or the "Company") announces that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting") held on December 9, 2021, Sandfire America's disinterested common shareholders approved the adoption of its proposed Omnibus Share Incentive Plan (the " Plan").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Southport Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing Of $230,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Southport Acquisition Corporation (the " Company") announced today that it had closed its initial public offering. The Company sold 23,000,000 units in the offering, 3,000,000 of which were purchased by BofA Securities, the sole underwriter for the offering, pursuant to the full exercise of the option granted to it by the Company to purchase additional units to cover over-allotments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

SIGNA Sports United, Leading Global Sports E-Commerce And Technology Platform, Goes Public On New York Stock Exchange

SIGNA Sports United ("SSU" or the "Company"), the world's leading sports e-commerce and technology platform, today completed its previously announced business combination with Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (YAC) ("Yucaipa" or "YAC"). The business combination was approved by Yucaipa's stockholders in a special meeting held on December 13, 2021. The combined Company will operate as SIGNA Sports United and its common stock will begin trading under the symbol "SSU" on the NYSE on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Numinus Wellness Inc. To Commence Trading On The TSX On December 16, 2021

Numinus will ring the TSX opening bell to celebrate this milestone. VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company")(TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to graduate its listing to the TSX from the TSX-Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). Numinus' common shares will commence trading on the TSX under the symbol "NUMI" at market open on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Similarly, the Company's listed warrants will commence trading on the TSX under the symbols "NUMI.WT", "NUMI.WT.B" and "NUMI.WT.C" on the same day.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Cummins Inc. Approves Share Repurchase Program

On December 14, the Board of Directors of Cummins Inc. (CMI) - Get Cummins Inc. Report authorized the Company to repurchase up to $2 billion in shares of common stock upon completion of its 2019 $2 billion share repurchase program. "The latest share repurchase program reinforces our commitment to delivering...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Hexo launches CFO search as it eyes ways to maximize shareholder value

Hexo Corp. said Tuesday its chief financial officer Trent MacDonald will step down on March 11. The company is launching an effort to find a new CFO. The company is evaluating alternatives to improve shareholder value and reduce its debt. It's also making changes in its executive team after current CEO Scott Cooper took over in October. Hexo named John Bell as chairman of its board. Bell is chairman of Stack Capital and a former member of the board of Canopy Growth Corp. . Hexo said it now expects synergies of more than C$50 million from acquisitions, compared to its earlier view of C$35 million. The company also reported first-quarter revenue of C$50.2 million, up 70% from the year-ago period. It's projecting incremental cash flow of $37.5 million in fiscal 2022. Shares of Hexo fell 6% in pre-market trades.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

WISeKey's CEO, Carlos Moreira, To Present The Company's Unique NFT Technologies At The Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference On December 15

WISe K ey 's CEO , Carlos Moreira , to P resent the Company's U nique NFT Technologies at the Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference on December 15. Geneva - December 8, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey," SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading global Semi-conductor, AI and IoT company, today announced that its CEO, Carlos Moreira will present at the Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the InterContinental New York Barclay. WISeKey's main presentation is scheduled for 10:30 am ET.WISeKey's presentation will focus on the new NFT blockchain technology of its WISe.ART Marketplace showcased during the International Art Week - Art Basel Miami. The WISe.ART Marketplace has received international attention and will gradually include and auction historical art pieces, documents/letters from the 15th century, watches, sports cards and many other luxury items. The owners of these items to be auctioned will be benefiting from WISeKey's NFT WISe.Art platform which in addition to offering an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, it also creates an irreversible link to the physical object, provides proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Certara To Host Investor Day On December 15, 2021

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM ET in New York City. Certara's management team will provide updates on the Company's strategy, differentiated software and technology-driven services, and financial guidance for 2022. There will also be a demonstration of the Simcyp™ Simulator.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Sequans To Participate In The 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

PARIS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) - Get Sequans Communications SA Report, leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G solutions for broadband, critical, and massive IoT, announced today Georges Karam, CEO and Deborah Choate, CFO, will participate in the Needham 24th Annual Growth Conference being held virtually January 10-14, 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Real Luck Group Ltd. To Present At Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Investor Update as Luckbox Platform Recalibration Nears Completion. CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox" (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed, real money esports and sports betting, is pleased to announce CEO Thomas Rosander will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Investor Conference, on December 9, 2021.
GAMBLING
TheStreet

Santhera To Host Investor Conference Call — Looking Ahead To 2022

Pratteln, Switzerland, December 6 , 202 1 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is pleased to invite investors, shareholders , media representatives and interested parties to join a conference call on December 8, 2021 at 1 5 :00 CET . In a moderated session, senior executives from Santhera will reflect on recent developments and discuss upcoming milestones as well as expectations ahead of 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

ICAD To Participate At The Imagine AI Healthcare Investor Summit

NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (ICAD) - Get iCAD, Inc. Report, a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that Stacey Stevens, President and incoming Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at Oppenheimer's Imagine AI + Healthcare Investor Summit being hosted by Oppenheimer in partnership with the Alliance for AI in Healthcare (AAIH).
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

AdaptHealth To Participate In BofA Securities Home Care Conference

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) - Get AdaptHealth Corp. Report ("AdaptHealth" or "the Company"), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, announced today that Steve Griggs, CEO, Josh Parnes, President, and Jason Clemens, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Home Care Conference on Monday, December 6, at 3:40 pm ET.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
75K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy