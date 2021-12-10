ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Evidence of Dorothy Day’s radical sainthood heads to Rome

Trumann Democrat
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (RNS) — With St. Patrick’s Cathedral’s recently renovated, multimillion-dollar ceiling sparkling overhead, Cardinal Timothy Dolan celebrated Mass on the Catholic feast day of the...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
RELIGION
eagleobserver.com

RELIGION: Watch, for the end is near!

"But in those days, after that tribulation, 'the sun shall be darkened, the moon shall not give her light, the stars of heaven shall fall,' and the powers that are in heaven shall be shaken. And then they shall see 'the Son of man coming in the clouds' with great power and glory. And then he will send his angels and will assemble his elect from the four winds, from the uttermost part of the earth to the uttermost part of heaven." Mark 13:24-27 (Read Mark 13)
RELIGION
Times West Virginian

Meet Sister Nathalie Becquart, the woman who is helping reshape the Catholic Church

VATICAN CITY (RNS) — Amid Pope Francis’ attempts to reform the hierarchical structures that have defined the Roman Catholic Church for centuries — structures that have in many ways limited the influence of lay people and especially women — few have had such a decisive say on shaping the future of the institution as Sister Nathalie Becquart.
RELIGION
State
New York State
Literary Hub

How the Great Dorothy Day’s Anger Was an Expression of Her Faith

Dorothy Day was many things: a journalist for socialist and communist newspapers, a single mother, an adult convert to Catholicism, and the cofounder of the Catholic Worker Movement, a leaderless movement of volunteers living in radical solidarity with and in service to the poor and marginalized. She was a lifelong activist, tirelessly present at every protest, walking every picket line, repeatedly being arrested, spending long stints in prison, and participating in hunger strikes. She was deeply religious and saw her vocation as a call to solidarity with the outcast, without ever taking religious vows. She was also very, very angry.
RELIGION
Washington Post

Pope says he removed Paris archbishop because of gossip

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — Pope Francis said Monday he accepted the resignation of the archbishop of Paris because the monsignor could no longer govern effectively thanks to the “gossip” about his relationship with a woman a decade ago. Francis was asked en route home from Greece about the surprise...
RELIGION
Person
Dorothy Day
KTLA

Pope Francis cites new book on nun abuse in warning to superiors

Pope Francis on Saturday drew attention to a problem that the Vatican has long sought to downplay: the abuses of power by mother superiors against nuns who, because of their vows of obedience, have little recourse but to obey. During an audience with members of the Vatican’s congregation for religious orders, Francis cited a new […]
RELIGION
vermontcatholic.org

Mass marks end of diocesan phase of inquiry for Dorothy Day’s sainthood cause

More than 1,500 people filled St. Patrick Cathedral Dec. 8 to witness the formal end of the diocesan phase of the sainthood cause for Dorothy Day. Following official protocol established by the Vatican Congregation for Saints’ Causes, Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York stamped a hot wax seal onto red ribbon binding the final box of documents collected during the 23-year process.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
newwaysministry.org

Pope Francis Writes Letter to Gay Catholic In Support Of Catholics Who Ministered During AIDS Crisis

Pope Francis has commended the ministry of Catholics who cared for victims of HIV/AIDS, doing so in a letter to the gay author of a new book on the subject. The pope wrote an August letter to journalist Michael O’Loughlin, author of Hidden Mercy: AIDS, Catholics, and the Untold Stories of Compassion in the Face of Fear. In it, he both thanked the journalist for his book, and offered what O’Loughlin called a “decades-delayed papal blessing” on AIDS ministers. Francis letter reads, in part:
RELIGION
#Cardinal Timothy Dolan#Rome#Sainthood#Cathedral#Catholic#The Dorothy Day Guild
BET

Bronx Pastor Who Preached About Marital Rape Removed From Church

After nine years of service as senior pastor of Grand Concourse Seventh-day Adventist Church in the Bronx, NY, Burnett Robinson’s stint has ceased after he preached a sermon approving of marital rape. According to Religion News Service, Robinson preached about wife submission to husbands on November 13. He egregiously said,...
RELIGION
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
Trumann Democrat

More Orthodox Jewish women are ordained; change is uneven

At the South Philadelphia Shtiebel, a 5-foot-tall partition, called a “mechitza,” separates the men from the women in accordance with ancient tradition. But when it comes time for the sermon, Rabbanit Dasi Fruchter, the Modern Orthodox congregation’s leader, steps up to the podium, a juxtaposition that confuses many looking in from the outside.
RELIGION
Trumann Democrat

What's your religion? In US, a common reply now is "None"

Nathalie Charles, even in her mid-teens, felt unwelcome in her Baptist congregation, with its conservative views on immigration, gender and sexuality. So she left. “I just don’t feel like that gelled with my view of what God is and what God can be,” said Charles, an 18-year-old of Haitian descent who identifies as queer and is now a freshman at Princeton University.
IMMIGRATION
Mix 94.1

Is the Vatican Satanic? Weird Mail We Receive at the Radio Station

1. Also called Vatican Palace. the chief residence of the popes in Vatican City, now also including a library, archives, art museum, apartments, and administrative offices. 2. the authority and government of the pope (distinguished from the Quirinal). If you do more research on the Latin origin of the word...
RELIGION
ABC News

Vatican official apologizes for taking down LGBTQ resource

ROME -- A Vatican official apologized to a leading Catholic LGBTQ advocacy group for having yanked a reference to it on the Vatican website, drawing immediate praise Monday from the group as an “historic" move to repair the painful rift between the Catholic hierarchy and the gay community. The...
RELIGION

