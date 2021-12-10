ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wahl Clipper To Be Featured As Official Clipper In STXfilms' National Champions In Theaters Starting This Week

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

STERLING, Ill., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The phrase 'look good, feel good, play good' has countless applications — but it 's especially true for college athletes. And for many, looking good starts with a fresh haircut. In college sports, team haircuts are an opportunity for players to decompress and bond with each other. Team barbers understand the importance of using the best clippers for the best results. In the upcoming movie from STXfilms (debuting in theaters nationwide on December 10), National Champions, the team barbers use Wahl.

In this new film set on the backdrop of college sports, Wahl is excited to be the official clipper used by the movie's team barbers. During the national premieres in 21 locations throughout the U.S., two lucky viewers at each location will be awarded the very model of clipper used in the movie, the Wahl Elite Pro.

"Whether it is amateur, college, or professional sports, team haircutting can be a time for bonding among the athletes," said Steve Yde, division vice president for Wahl. "We see this as an opportunity to further our connection with college sports teams and athletes. For this reason, we have planned some exciting partnerships in the coming year designed to accomplish exactly that."

About Wahl Clippers

Celebrating its 102 nd anniversary, Wahl continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men 's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world 's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. Wahl crosses its centennial milestone by introducing a complete line of personal care products including a beard oil, shampoo, and body wash. It 's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl 's place as the world 's go-to brand for men 's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

About National Champions

In National Champions, three days before the college football national championship game, star quarterback LeMarcus James ( Stephan James) and teammate Emmett Sunday ( Alexander Ludwig) ignite a player's strike declaring they won't compete until all student-athletes are fairly compensated. With billions of dollars at risk and legacies on the line, the stakes could not be higher. Now, with only hours until kickoff, the head coach (J.K. Simmons) and various power brokers ( Lil Rel Howery, Tim Blake Nelson, Andrew Bachelor, Jeffrey Donovan, David Koechner, Kristin Chenoweth, Timothy Olyphant, Uzo Aduba) must race against the clock to protect or destroy the prevailing collegiate athletics system. The film also features real life NFL stars Russell Wilson and Malcolm Jenkins as sports media personalities including Mike Greenberg, Steve Levy, Nick Wright, Taylor Rooks, Michael Holley, Jemele Hill, and Michael Smith.

Written by Adam Mervis and directed by Ric Roman Waugh, NationalChampions stars Stephan James, J. K. Simmons, Alexander Ludwig, Lil Rel Howery, Tim Blake Nelson, Russell Wilson, Andrew Bachelor, Jeffrey Donovan, David Koechner, with Kristin Chenoweth, with Timothy Olyphant, and Uzo Aduba. The producers are Basil Iwanyk, Brendon Boyea and Greg Economou. Russell Wilson serves as one of the film's executive producers.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wahl-clipper-to-be-featured-as-official-clipper-in-stxfilms-national-champions-in-theaters-starting-this-week-301442376.html

SOURCE Wahl Clipper Corporation

