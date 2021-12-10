ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 update: 7,531 new cases, 35 additional deaths, 3,257 hospitalized

By Marni Pyke
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew cases of COVID-19 reached 7,531 with 35 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday. Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 3,257...

Daily Herald

